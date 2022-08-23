Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Biden’s Broken Border

Biden’s Broken Border

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 19, 2022

July 2022 marked a 388% increase in border crossings compared to July 2020 when President Trump was in office. This number is slightly down compared to June—however—July is the 17th consecutive month under Biden’s presidency that the southern border had over 150,000 illegal border crossings. Not to mention the 200% increase of fentanyl seizures from June 2022 to July 2022.

Recent news articles detail drug and migrant smuggling—both are now multi-billion-dollar industries. Over 5,000 people were arrested and charged with migrant smuggling last year, and federal agents are raiding stash houses holding dozens of migrants on almost a daily basis.

The lax illegal immigration policies by the administration have allowed for mass releases and encourage more border crossings. One thing is clear—this administration should never have ended the Remain in Mexico program.

Taking a weak stance on the border isn’t the humanitarian thing to do—it’s created unmanageable organized crime. Human and drug smuggling have caused thousands of deaths and people continue to remain held against their will in stash houses. This is inhumane. Congress must act to stop the illegal actions by coyotes.

There are simple steps to combat illegal immigration. The administration should start with ending catch and release—allowing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to detain those who illegally enter our country while their cases are pending. We should reimplement the Remain in Mexico program. The Biden Administration should also fully fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and border patrol, and deploy technology to stop the humanitarian crisis at the border.

I am committed to keeping America safe—for those who live here and those who plan to come here legally. Keeping South Dakota’s communities safe includes securing our borders.

###