Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Raising the Bar

Raising the Bar
By: Governor Kristi Noem
August 19, 2022
I’ve never been the type to settle for “good enough.” No matter what I’m doing, I try to strive for excellence. That’s all the more true when it comes to policies that impact our kids. Everything that I do as Governor is to make our state safer, stronger, and healthier for our kids and our grandkids, and I want to set the bar. We should set an example for the entire nation and send the message that South Dakota pursues excellence for our kids.
And that’s what we are doing with my administration’s new social studies standards.
After nearly a year of diligent work, my administration has released standards that will shape our children’s social studies education into the future. These standards focus on teaching American history and civics in a true, honest, and balanced fashion.
We won’t allow political ideologies to invade our classrooms. We are proactively removing divisive teachings like Critical Race Theory before they can infiltrate our kids’ education. We will not have our children being taught to hate.
Over the last year, there has been quite a bit of conversation about teaching the history and culture of our state’s Native American tribes. These standards do that to a greater extent than any standards that have been proposed in South Dakota to-date. That’s important – and it needs to be done in a balanced way that takes into account the full context of our nation’s history. These standards achieve that goal and give Native American history the acknowledgement that it deserves.
That education will include some difficult conversations about mistakes that were made in our nation’s interactions with our tribes. And there will be tough conversations about other mistakes made in our nation’s past. We have to learn about those mistakes so that we can take lessons from them and never repeat them.
But we must also teach our children about the tremendous triumphs in our history. Our nation’s founding was a tremendous accomplishment and marked a huge step forward for human freedom. Our nation set the bar for defense of the rights of our people. And in the years since, we have built on that to advance our freedoms to more and more of our people. These standards will tell that story.
I love our nation, and I love talking about our history. I hope that our kids will come to love it, too. My hope is that by setting the bar for social studies education, we will deliver to our kids a healthy respect for our nation’s story and the freedoms that made it possible. I hope they will grow up and pass those onto their own children, just as we’re passing it onto them.
9 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Raising the Bar”
The standards are a joke and waste of money.
Noem has raised nothing, not an effective governor. Only seems to care about her career.
“We are proactively removing divisive teachings like Critical Race Theory before they can infiltrate our kids’ education” aka we funneled hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Hillsdale in the name of fighting a boogeyman that doesn’t exist and scoring political points.
Ya gotta love government funded whitewashing of history. How will these wonderful new “standards” handle things like the hanging of Dakotah warriors, or Wounded Knee or even topics like the Tulsa massacre?
“…I love talking about our history.” Do you love to talk about the brutality of slavery and the annilation and relocation of the Native Americans in the westward expansion?
All of these comments are hysterical. Basically, you’re upset that the new standards might not teach history from a biased leftwing point of view.
Cry me a river.
The comment at 11:23 is especially off base. The old standards were developed with the help of a hack neo-marxist ideologue and tried to prod kids into political activism.
Of course slavery and the treatment of Native Americans will be covered going forward. Probably you’re all just upset the new standards won’t allow these topics to be exploited to produce propaganda for children. I suspect your version of history would be a long, one-sided list of America’s sins designed to cultivate revolutionary zeal and get fresh recruits for the leftist cause.
What was wrong with the “old new” standards that Noem through out in favor of Hillsdale standards? Too “Marxist”? All those Marxist educators in South Dakota elementary schools ya know!
Threw. D’oh!
Off topic, but it is curious this has not been posted…
South Dakota ethics board says Gov Noem may have engaged in misconduct
Former Attorney General Jason Ravsnborg, who was impeached, brought the original complaints against Noem.
Is it any wonder Noem hates the former AG?
https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/south-dakota-ethics-board-says-gov-noem-may-have-engaged-misconduct