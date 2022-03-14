Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Fighting for our Veterans

Fighting for our Veterans

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 11, 2022

Last week, I was informed by Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 23 Director Robert McDivitt and the Biden Administration of recommended in-patient service closures that follow a multi-year nationwide review of (Veterans Affairs) VA services.

The recent recommendations call for the following:

SIOUX FALLS Recommendations

Reduce ER capacity to an urgent care

Continue expansion of outpatient services

Add 30 nursing home beds

Close the Wagner Community-Based Outpatient

BLACK HILLS Recommendation

Invest in the Rapid City market with a new VA Medical Center and Community Living Center

Relocate psycho-social rehab from Hot Springs to Rapid City

Existing Hot Springs and Fort Meade campuses would be limited to out-patient care.

Close all in-patient services at Hot Springs and Fort Meade and re-locate to Rapid City.

Over the past week, I conducted a Facebook and email survey asking people if they support the recommended closures. The results are an overwhelming no – that’s no surprise. More than 94% of South Dakotans that responded to the poll voted to KEEP the VA services as they are now and not reduce in-patient services like the recommendation calls for.

I want you to know I do not support the recommended closures and service reductions.

This is not the first time the VA in Hot Springs has been recommended to close or reduce services. In 2017, the VA signed a Record of Decision to vastly reduce services at the facility. However, that decision was rescinded by then-VA Secretary Robert Wilkie in March 2020. Nearly two years ago to the day, I appeared with then-VA Secretary Robert Wilkie when he came to the Hot Springs VA to announce the VA would remain open and there would be no reduction in services for veterans.

South Dakota has been fighting to keep the VA services for over ten years. Our veterans deserve better than policies and recommendations that create uncertainty every couple of years. In South Dakota, promises mean something. This is a betrayal to the Hot Springs, Wagner, and Fort Meade communities and their veterans. If the commission is going to move forward with reducing services, they should face the people of Hot Springs, Wagner, Fort Meade, and Sioux Falls and explain why they believe these services should be scaled back.

The Hot Springs VA has served veterans for more than 100 years. Since opening its doors, the name on the door has changed, the government branch has changed, and the leadership has changed, but service to veterans has remained constant. I will continue to work with the rest of the South Dakota delegation and the community to save our VAs. Our veterans deserve high-quality, accessible health care.