Well, if Cole Heisey wants to run his race against me…

So, I had mentioned in a prior post where I ran down the races, that in District 12, one of the Candidates, Minnehaha County GOP Vice-Chair Cole Heisey might have to reckon with some things he’s written in the past..

Young Republican and 2020 D15 Candidate Cole Heisey may find himself challenged by his time spent helping the Proud Boys with their rally after the last election, as well as some statements he’s made regarding women.

..where I linked to a column he had written in the USD Volante back in 2013 where he apparently found monogamy inconvenient and called it “outdated,” noting:

I especially would like to make the case that monogamous relationships are outdated. and.. People evolve at different rates, and because of this, at some point one needs to let go of people to meet others at their own level of maturity. It is futile to try to change others.

Read that column by District 12 Candidate Cole Heisey here.

And apparently, I struck a nerve, because Cole decided to unload on me on facebook, noting in part:

“It has recently come to my attention that Dakota War College, the blog authored by Pat Powers, has again made a dig at me by associating me with a decade old article I wrote back in early college for the school newspaper.”

And he devoted about 4 more pages deriding me, and complaining that he doesn’t like it when people point out his own words.

But the best part of his complaint was when he said “I suppose he can’t find much fault in where I stand now.”

(Okay, I can’t resist.) Hold my beer.

Here are two examples of where I might find fault with where he stands now. First, I can say I find fault where he was standing at the “stop the steal” rally in Sioux Falls on January 2, 2021, surrounded by the state chapter of the Proud Boys who worked with him on the rally:

Yes. I can say that I have a problem with that.

Or, I might find fault with more recent words..

I also have a problem with someone who wants to run as a Republican candidate to represent constituents, some of whom who have intellectual disabilities, calling things “retarded.”

So there. Hopefully I have answered Cole’s concerns over finding fault with not just things he’d written a few years ago, but there are things he’s done in more recent months that I can find an equal amount of fault with.

And Cole Heisey, candidate for District 12 House, can take comfort in the fact that I’ll be sure to continue to be diligent in pointing out the things he says or does that are valuable to find fault with.