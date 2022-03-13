Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions Launches Billboard Campaign
Pierre, SD – Today, the Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions (DakotaInstitute.net) purchased placements on digital billboards regarding the ongoing impeachment hearings involving the Attorney General.
In response to media requests for additional comment regarding the boards, Executive Director Rob Burgess made the following comment:
“We will not be making any further comment. The message conveyed on the billboards speak for themselves”.
10 thoughts on “Press Release: Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions Launches Billboard Campaign”
Thank you Governor Noem for paying for this endeavor.
Totally inappropriate for a governor to do. She may have tainted the whole process. She is not a dictator but a governor
She can’t help herself. She has been meddling in this since day 1..
If state law truly allows this, the legislature should pass a new bill on veto day to make it illegal. This kind of advertising should be subject to the same limits in donations and disclosure rules as any other political spending.
it could also be considered libelous, as accusing named individuals of hiding something impugns their reputations, suggesting corruption. . BookYourBillboard, as a publisher, could be liable. Their office is on Westwood Avenue in Sioux Falls. Just sayin’.
I do not see any campaign finance committee with the name of
Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions on the secretary of state page.
They’re filed as a Federal nonprofit if you look at their first press release. They only file with the IRS
How does this campaign fit with a non-profit?
Second question how does it fit into the issues on their own website? It doesn’t seem to fit.
I saw the billboard on East 10th Street; it’s a smear campaign suggesting Steve Haugaard, Spencer Gosch, Jon Hansen and Jamie Smith are corrupt, trying to hide something.
Reminds me of the Lincoln County Lincoln Day Dinner when Stace Nelson called his fellow legislators “criminals,” only it’s worse, since it gives their names.
It’s disgusting