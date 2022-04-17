Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: SPRING CLEANING—Getting Rid of Out-of-Date COVID Policies

SPRING CLEANING—Getting Rid of Out-of-Date COVID Policies

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

April 14, 2022

As we move past winter storms (hopefully) and signs of spring begin to pop up, this time of year is often associated with “spring cleaning.”

This year, the list might look something like this:

Scrub the shower

Clean out the closets

De-clutter the drawers

Part ways with old COVID-19 policies

Over the past several months, I’ve heard from many South Dakotans frustrated with out-of-date one-size-fits-all COVID policies. From the continued extension of masks on planes to the USDA Farm Service Agency and Social Security Administration offices that are still working remote—these policies don’t follow the science.

COVID-19 infection numbers are low nationwide, but there are agencies within the federal government that are still following “work from home” policies that were implemented over 26 months ago – that’s unacceptable.

These COVID-19 policies have affected so many of you—making it more difficult to contact an agency to get help with forms, loans, and taxes. As we approach the Tax Day deadline on Monday, it serves as a reminder of the immense backlog at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

As of January 28, 2022, there were 23.7 million unprocessed tax returns and correspondence filed in 2021 and 2022. The IRS remote work has made it virtually impossible for taxpayers to talk to a representative on the phone, or they experience long wait times if the call is even connected. If you’re facing an issue with the IRS, please connect with a caseworker in my Sioux Falls, Rapid City, or Aberdeen office.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The IRS recently announced they will be fully back in the office by the end of June. Last week, the Social Security Administration offices resumed in-person services for 98% of its offices for the first time since March 2020. I’m sure we are all relieved to see some agencies part ways with COVID-19 policies and return to the office, as these programs and services are best rendered in-person.

However, if you call USDA FSA offices you get a voicemail that says they are not accepting visitors because of COVID-19. I don’t think our South Dakota FSA offices want to be operating at a limited capacity – many of these policies come from the top in Washington. The primary job of an FSA office is to serve our farmers – how can they do so effectively if they are closed? Every day on the farm is different, and the unexpected will always come up. South Dakotans deserve better. These old COVID-19 policies have got to go.