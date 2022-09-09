Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: There’s No Place Like Home

There’s No Place Like Home

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

September 9, 2022

The August District Work Period is coming to a close, and next week Members of the House head back to D.C. for votes.

August was full of meetings in South Dakota with constituents, community leaders, small business owners, and more. I hosted town halls, visited county fairs, honored veterans, and toured businesses.

My meetings took me all over the state—from Spearfish to North Sioux City and St. Francis to Frederick—let’s just say I had a lot of time in the car.

Some of my favorite stops?

Touring Anthem Oats in Frederick—their story of a five-generation family farmstead is rooted in South Dakota values and tradition. The Sumption family grows the Rushmore variety of oats that was developed at SDSU. They value quality from start to finish and they support other American family-owned businesses in the process. Not to mention how delicious these oats are! Seeing the newest innovation for the ag industry at DakotaFest. Visiting Silencer Central when they were named one of America’s fastest growing companies. Honoring hundreds of Vietnam Veterans at Vietnam Veteran Pinning Ceremoniesacross the state. Each veteran had an opportunity for their unique story to be recognized and received thanks and gratitude for their service. Touring Albany Farms in Belle Fourche—after encountering supply chain disruptions in California, Albany Farms decided to relocate its ramen noodle production to South Dakota, and we are happy to have them. Their new facility will bring 150 jobs to Belle Fourche.

While I have meetings regularly in South Dakota throughout the year, being home for the whole month of August was a great opportunity to have more visits. There truly is no place like home.

