Voting is a Sacred Right
by Congressman Dusty Johnson
January 14, 2022
Sunday night, New York City passed a law that will allow noncitizens (green card holders and DACA recipients) the right to vote in municipal elections. More than 800,000 noncitizens will now be eligible to vote. This is a serious mistake.
Nor is this an isolated incident. San Francisco passed a similar measure back in 2018 to allow noncitizens, including those without legal status, to vote in school board elections. Additionally, College Park, Maryland; Montpelier and Winooski, both in Vermont, have allowed noncitizens to vote in municipal elections as well.
Voting is a sacred honor, and we should vehemently protect the voting rights of legal citizens. But allowing non-citizens to vote waters down the value of citizenship. If we allow everyone to vote, we diminish the hard work of those who spent years becoming a naturalized citizen. Why should we give citizens of other countries power in setting the policies of American governments?
Free, fair, and accountable elections are vital to the survival of our democracy, and lawful American citizens should never be denied the right to vote. I believe in protecting election integrity, and laws and policies like that of New York City, threaten that objective. Simply put, only Americans should vote in American elections.
###
4 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Voting is a Sacred Right”
Odd flex for someone who claims to believe in federalism
Anyy comment Dusty on your “Publican” party impeding the in approx18 states? Would rather see some one expand the availability of people to vote. Your party has never done that
Dusty really hopes no one calls him on the before/after on his stats. To his credit he plays being smart well. It’s just too bad he’s either intellectually stunted or just plain deceitful.
Mean tweets from an anonymous 12 year old