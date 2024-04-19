Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Standing with our Allies

Standing with our Allies

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

April 19, 2024

BIG Update

Gas prices have increased more than 50% since President Biden took office. One way to combat the high prices is to allow more renewable fuel options at the pump. But without action from the EPA, South Dakotans can’t access E15 ethanol in the summer months due to a D.C. Circuit Court decision on the Clean Air Act in July of 2021.

I recently urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow drivers cleaner, cheaper E15 fuel during the summer driving season. I’m pleased to share the EPA heeded our request and announced its waiver for the sale of E15 during summer months (June 1 – September 15). This is great news for consumers and ethanol producers. This decision will also bolster America’s energy security by adding billions of gallons of ethanol to our fuel supply.

BIG Idea

This week, I was joined by many health care professionals from Avera, American College of Surgeons, South Dakota Association of Health Care Organizations, Home Care Association of America, and more. Many of the groups discussed the unfair Medicare physician fee schedule. We discussed policy solutions like the Strengthening Medicare for Patients and Providers Act to adjust the reimbursements for inflation.

Johnson and South Dakota Association of Health Care Organizations

BIG News

Last weekend, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel. Hundreds of drones and missiles were shot towards Israel. Thankfully, Israel and its allies were able to intercept almost all projectiles, minimizing damage and saving countless lives. President Biden and his Administration have failed to take a strong stance in support of our ally Israel, and even told them not to strike back. In September 2023, Biden released $6 billion to Iran and just two months later, released another $10 billion in sanctions, fueling their ability to strike Israel at this capacity.

In stark contrast to the Administration’s actions, Congress passed 17 bills in support of Israel and condemning Iran this week. Iran and their leaders must be held accountable, and America must stand with our ally, Israel.

