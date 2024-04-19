Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Standing with our Allies

Standing with our Allies
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
April 19, 2024
BIG Update
Gas prices have increased more than 50% since President Biden took office. One way to combat the high prices is to allow more renewable fuel options at the pump. But without action from the EPA, South Dakotans can’t access E15 ethanol in the summer months due to a D.C. Circuit Court decision on the Clean Air Act in July of 2021.
I recently urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow drivers cleaner, cheaper E15 fuel during the summer driving season. I’m pleased to share the EPA heeded our request and announced its waiver for the sale of E15 during summer months (June 1 – September 15). This is great news for consumers and ethanol producers. This decision will also bolster America’s energy security by adding billions of gallons of ethanol to our fuel supply.
BIG Idea
This week, I was joined by many health care professionals from Avera, American College of Surgeons, South Dakota Association of Health Care Organizations, Home Care Association of America, and more. Many of the groups discussed the unfair Medicare physician fee schedule. We discussed policy solutions like the Strengthening Medicare for Patients and Providers Act to adjust the reimbursements for inflation.
BIG News
Last weekend, Iran launched its first direct attack on Israel. Hundreds of drones and missiles were shot towards Israel. Thankfully, Israel and its allies were able to intercept almost all projectiles, minimizing damage and saving countless lives. President Biden and his Administration have failed to take a strong stance in support of our ally Israel, and even told them not to strike back. In September 2023, Biden released $6 billion to Iran and just two months later, released another $10 billion in sanctions, fueling their ability to strike Israel at this capacity.
In stark contrast to the Administration’s actions, Congress passed 17 bills in support of Israel and condemning Iran this week. Iran and their leaders must be held accountable, and America must stand with our ally, Israel.
###
6 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Standing with our Allies”
I agree with you 100% on the importance of standing with Israel and on the strategic mistakes made by the Biden Administration related to money made available to Iran.
Hey Gen. Reisch. Used to be one of your soldiers. I’m seeing concerning stances being taken against support for Ukraine both within South Dakota and the US generally. It feels nuts to me because we are bleeding one of our largest global antagonists without the loss of US troops. What is your stance on aid to Ukraine? Why?
And we the USA are being bleed out as well as Russia. Trillion dollar deficits and Dusty votes for all the spending bills.
No, we are not being bled out. No deployed American troops and our spend is a FRACTION of what it costs Russia. Do you research any of your claims or just start talking and hope something reasonable comes out?
Russian conventional forces have been severely degraded by the citizens of Ukraine and some Russians joining their cause. We need to fund resupply of Ukraine ASAP!
