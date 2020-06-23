Consultant Jordan Mason attacks Republican Legislator for not following GOP Principles… while suffering convenient amnesia

So this is kind of funny. On liberal Democrat Cory Heidelberger’s blog this morning, consultant Jordan Mason issued a screed attacking State Senator Lee Schoenbeck for supporting candidates of his choice in the GOP primary as somehow not being in line with his own noble Republican Principles.

Mason started looking like an idiot by trying to conflate Schoenbeck with xenophobia because (seriously) he comes from Watertown, which is the same area that Neal Tapio comes from.

But sadly, this is an ongoing trend with Senator Schoenbeck from Watertown, an area of our state which also brought us the xenophobic and Islamo-phobic Senator Neal Tapio just a few short years ago, and comes as no surprise.

Read that here.

But it gets better! (Realistically it gets much dumber, but better in that it’s more laughable.) Because here’s the money quote:

Unlike Senator Schoenbeck, I for one, as a Republican, will continue to adhere to our foundational principles…

Read here as well..

So, Jordan Mason is crying to the state’s Democrat Blog making claims that unlike Schoenbeck, as a Republican he’s going to adhere to foundational principles? Like when Jordan worked with Democrats this year to put recreational marijuana in the State Constitution?

That’s pretty laughable.

Apparently as we’re also supposed to forget Jordan’s long history of working with SD Gun Owners and his own PAC he uses to attack Republicans?

Realistically, the fact Mason sent an op-ed crying to the Democrat blog about Senator Schoenbeck is more about the fact that several candidates that Lee supported soundly defeated candidates that Mason was working for.

Such as when Schoenbeck sent money to Senator Jessica Castleberry, who utterly destroyed Mason’s candidate and Pennington County’s Most Wanted Kevin Quick.

According to Jordan, it’s bad if Lee supports Republican candidates of his choice, but we should forget about Jordan attacking Republicans, working with Democrats to put marijuana in the constitution, and crying about Schoenbeck on a Democrat blog….?

Okay. Got it.