Consultant Jordan Mason attacks Republican Legislator for not following GOP Principles… while suffering convenient amnesia

So this is kind of funny. On liberal Democrat Cory Heidelberger’s blog this morning, consultant Jordan Mason issued a screed attacking State Senator Lee Schoenbeck for supporting candidates of his choice in the GOP primary as somehow not being in line with his own noble Republican Principles.
Mason started looking like an idiot by trying to conflate Schoenbeck with xenophobia because (seriously) he comes from Watertown, which is the same area that Neal Tapio comes from.
But sadly, this is an ongoing trend with Senator Schoenbeck from Watertown, an area of our state which also brought us the xenophobic and Islamo-phobic Senator Neal Tapio just a few short years ago, and comes as no surprise.
But it gets better! (Realistically it gets much dumber, but better in that it’s more laughable.) Because here’s the money quote:
Unlike Senator Schoenbeck, I for one, as a Republican, will continue to adhere to our foundational principles…
So, Jordan Mason is crying to the state’s Democrat Blog making claims that unlike Schoenbeck, as a Republican he’s going to adhere to foundational principles? Like when Jordan worked with Democrats this year to put recreational marijuana in the State Constitution?
That’s pretty laughable.
Apparently as we’re also supposed to forget Jordan’s long history of working with SD Gun Owners and his own PAC he uses to attack Republicans?
Realistically, the fact Mason sent an op-ed crying to the Democrat blog about Senator Schoenbeck is more about the fact that several candidates that Lee supported soundly defeated candidates that Mason was working for.
Such as when Schoenbeck sent money to Senator Jessica Castleberry, who utterly destroyed Mason’s candidate and Pennington County’s Most Wanted Kevin Quick.
According to Jordan, it’s bad if Lee supports Republican candidates of his choice, but we should forget about Jordan attacking Republicans, working with Democrats to put marijuana in the constitution, and crying about Schoenbeck on a Democrat blog….?
Okay. Got it.
Jordan Mason is a mercenary, he will represent anyone if you pay him enough
Aren’t lawyers in the business to do the same thing?
Everyone is a RINO but me. Pat is a RINO, Jordan, Lee, Troy. All RINOS. I am the only true republican.
The purity tests will never end and we did it to ourselves.
I agree. Primaries are built into our system for the party members as voters to select their candidates. And, it is those who vote in primaries who determine who the candidates are. By definition, one isn’t a RINO if selected by the people who make the decision.
I agree. I had a number of those who I supported who won this election, and a few who didn’t win. That doesn’t make the winners or losers RINOS like some people claim. Just means that the candidates who ran a better race won.
Jordan trying to claim that he’s “holier than thou” because Lee is open about supporting candidates he agrees with, when Jordan has a long history of attacks in primaries, is laughable.
Or is a better candidate or is a better Republican. Plus, it is easier to run a good campaign if you are good campaign with positions that resonate with the voter.
So if Jordan Mason wanted to place an order with the Campaign Store, would you do business with him?
Hell to the no.
Pat,
Jordan Mason would sell his own kid if he could make a buck. Seriously though (sort of), Mason tries to capitalize monetarily on the souls of those seeking some kind of “help” with their campaigns, most of which have already failed out of the gate due to ineptness, past histories or just plain old not ready for prime time. Lee, along with all of us, has the right to support whatever candidate he wants. If we can use our money and our influence to get that candidate we want elected, then so be it (it’s called Democracy folks). I see no need for Mason to air his dirty laundry in public. It garners no sympathy, just gaffes and ridicule and fewer future clients.
The horror! Republican on Republican violence!