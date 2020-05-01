New campaign postcard… and what might be the primary election’s most regrettable choice of words.

Just had this sent to me from today’s mailboxes over on the western side of the state. In District 35, Republican candidate Kevin Quick is apparently out trying to make some headway in the race for State Senate:

Yeah… I mean, I’m not sure what more to say about it, other than we’ve seen this design before. Not to mention the weird off-center photo pasting job on the back side.

But the part that caught my attention was the catch phrase at end of the message:

Did Kevin Quick really tell voters? “I‘m quick to the fight, and I’ll fight for you.”

Well, I’d venture that he’s somewhat accurate. At least half-way correct, according to his criminal records from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.:

Was that three felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, that he eventually pled down to misdemeanor simple assault, and found himself sentenced to a year in jail (61 days served)?

Kevin Quick might be able to claim he’s quick to the fight, but his track record indicates that it might not be fight for you as much as fight with you. That definitely is to date this years’ most regrettable campaign slogan.

One that Quick might find he’s..well, quick to regret.

And the campaign rolls on.