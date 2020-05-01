New campaign postcard… and what might be the primary election’s most regrettable choice of words.

Just had this sent to me from today’s mailboxes over on the western side of the state. In District 35, Republican candidate Kevin Quick is apparently out trying to make some headway in the race for State Senate:
Yeah… I mean, I’m not sure what more to say about it, other than we’ve seen this design before. Not to mention the weird off-center photo pasting job on the back side.
But the part that caught my attention was the catch phrase at end of the message:
Did Kevin Quick really tell voters? “I‘m quick to the fight, and I’ll fight for you.”
Well, I’d venture that he’s somewhat accurate. At least half-way correct, according to his criminal records from the South Dakota Unified Judicial System.:
Was that three felony counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, that he eventually pled down to misdemeanor simple assault, and found himself sentenced to a year in jail (61 days served)?
Kevin Quick might be able to claim he’s quick to the fight, but his track record indicates that it might not be fight for you as much as fight with you. That definitely is to date this years’ most regrettable campaign slogan.
One that Quick might find he’s..well, quick to regret.
And the campaign rolls on.
A model NASD PAC candidate?
New Approach South Dakota model candidate.
I can’t get past the idea of a South Dakota senate candidate that two years ago was on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department’s “Pennington County’s Most Wanted Felony Alert”, that included the warning from the sheriff “if you observe this subject…please do not approach”.
You just can’t make this stuff up!!!
Skinny Pete left ABQ for the Black Hills?
Stace would be the perfect seatmate for the guy.
Pat, I wonder if he’s getting support from the Wing Nuts out in Rapid City? Probably not, since this guy seems a bit too far out there, even for the Wing Nuts – and that says a lot!
Yet, you gotta love South Dakota and America in general – anyone can run for office – they may not be qualified or electable – but anyone, I mean anyone can run. (Maybe him and Julie Fau Mueller will be seatmates. God help us all!)