D8 Senate candidate Rick Weible attacking Governor Noem, legislators as he declares effort to make South Dakota “Machine Free” in it’s elections

District 8 State Senate Candidate and underwear wedgie come to life, Rick Weible certainly seems quite full of himself on Frank TV, attacking Governor Kristi Noem and several legislators such as Rep.’s Conzet & Rehfeldt, goes so far to lash out at Representative Reimer, calling her “disgusting,” and fully lashes out at South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Starting at about 10:22:

(Weible) “Those of you in the grass roots and the activists, you need to understand how these mason rules of order work. Throughout your legislators out there, and you need to hold your legislators accountable. This nasty little bill was kind of put on by a new appointment that comes into the representatives.. Representative Conzet, one of the last know appointees.. this is her claim to fame, that she’s going to ram this bill through to destroy our constitutional rights within the state of South Dakota, and she was only appointed by Noem on February 10th, so this isn’t that long ago, and she ends up kind of.. trying to run through this thing, and listening to her speech on the floor is absolutely disgusting, and Noem is sitting upstairs in the chamber watching all of this play out.”

“So I want to warn the rest of the country, you’d better be careful who your VP pick is going to be. I’m calling it out right now. And then also representative Darreld(?), shame on you, Representative Rehfeldt, shame on you. Representative Reimer, the prime sponsor of this? You are disgusting. I want to make sure and call out every one of those, that they need to be primaried, immediately.”

and..

“And these two attorney’s – Sara Frankenstein, how dare you represent the laws..in South Dakota.. and not be there for the people? And then a special.. special one.. Austin Hoffman, how dare you go to your county commissioners and sit there and quote statutes that are actually repealed and try to use that as an excuse to dee-reel.. derail the petition process in your county and the decisions making of your county. I would implore those county commissioners to start an investigation to find out what other lies that he’s told them.”

and..

(Blonde gal) “It sounds to me like Kristi Noem has appointed someone to kind to be her ‘shut this all down person.” Is that what you’re alluding to?”

(Weible) “Umm… I’m stating it. I will be held accountable for it. So, I want to be clear. I don’t want to mince words. The second test for you is going to be Senate Bill 201. If she signs that thing to destroy our property rights in this state, that should put the nail in the coffin that everyone in the country should walk away from Kristi Noem.”

This should be interesting to watch play out. And if you’re interested in keeping Rick out of the state senate, you can donate to the Casey Crabtree campaign at:



Crabtree for SD

115 Woodland Drive

Madison, SD 57042