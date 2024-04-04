Dan Kippley Announces Candidacy for Minnehaha County Commission



Sioux Falls, SD – Dan Kippley announced today his intention to run for the Minnehaha County Commission in the Republican Primary taking place on June 4, 2024. Dean Karsky, current Minnehaha County Commission Chair, is seeking re-election. Kippley is seeking the other seat.

“Minnehaha County deserves strong and decisive leadership, a commissioner who can be authentic and isn’t afraid to make a difficult decision. My past record of accomplishments in my 40-year business career and advocate for our community have prepared me to be what Minnehaha County needs at this important time in our history.” – Dan Kippley, Minnehaha County Commission Candidate.

As your next Minnehaha County Commissioner, I will focus on:

Safety- Continue to support law enforcement and first responders

Continue to support law enforcement and first responders Fiscal Responsibility- Carefully consider all non-mandated expenditures

Carefully consider all non-mandated expenditures Infrastructure- Support efforts to secure more state & federal funding for roads and bridges

Support efforts to secure more state & federal funding for roads and bridges County Growth-Strategically long-term plan for controlled growth in the MSA for housing and job creation

“I have the proven community leadership experience necessary to begin work on day one as your next Minnehaha County Commissioner. My commitment to the citizens and visitors of our community has been proven by my actions, not just my words.

40 years of business development & relationship sales experience

4-H & FFA alum and family farm raised

Active Sioux Falls Downtown Rotarian

Chamber volunteer on the Agi-Business & Ambassador Committees

“Kippley has lived in South Dakota for 45 years and Sioux Falls since 2005. He has two grown children & four grandchildren. He owns Kippley Consulting and specializes in business & leadership development by connecting needed resources for his clients. In his free time, he enjoys playing with the grandkids, watching SDSU sporting events, golfing and traveling.”

###