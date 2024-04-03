Gov. Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad Wins National Award

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad, “Bright Side,” won a national award for Best TV Ad at this year’s Reed Awards.

“When I kicked off Freedom Works Here, my goal was to tell South Dakota’s story to the entire nation,” said Governor Noem. “I am blown away by the national recognition these ads have brought to South Dakota – and people are moving here because of it! We have welcomed thousands of people to our state and are looking forward to welcoming even more.”

Freedom Works Here is the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. 9,361 people have expressed interest in moving to South Dakota, and over 2,300 have worked directly with our job experts to begin the process – many are already here!

To learn more, visit FreedomWorksHere.com.

###