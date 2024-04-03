Gov. Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad Wins National Award
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad, “Bright Side,” won a national award for Best TV Ad at this year’s Reed Awards.
“When I kicked off Freedom Works Here, my goal was to tell South Dakota’s story to the entire nation,” said Governor Noem. “I am blown away by the national recognition these ads have brought to South Dakota – and people are moving here because of it! We have welcomed thousands of people to our state and are looking forward to welcoming even more.”
Freedom Works Here is the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in South Dakota history. 9,361 people have expressed interest in moving to South Dakota, and over 2,300 have worked directly with our job experts to begin the process – many are already here!
To learn more, visit FreedomWorksHere.com.
###
12 thoughts on “Gov. Noem’s Freedom Works Here Ad Wins National Award ”
Reed Awards? Who?
I looked at their site and they say this in their first paragraph: “The Reed Awards & Conference is the ultimate event for campaign professionals.”
Psst. Those were NOT “campaign” ads. They were legitimate state expenditures. Remember?
And this from their site… “The Reeds is the campaign industry event of the year. Not just because it brings together the very best political campaign professionals in the world, but also because the agenda is designed to help attendees take their work to the next level and grow their businesses. Put another way, from the conference to the dedicated Democratic and Republican Strategy Sessions, the Reeds is the ultimate brain trust for campaign pros.”
Always the haters and naysayers….that is why she is Governor and you are not.
Thankfully, I don’t hate anyone. It would be a sad way to live. Disagreeing with someone… is not hate.
Kristi Noem is a beautiful and talented person.
This isn’t the flex she thinks it is. Basically, recognition for developing campaign ads on the taxpayers dime. The grift is strong with her.
While there are many reasons to have differences with the Governor but one looks foolish and ignorant to include this. Just the free media around the country makes this campaign a great bargain.
Ask any manufacturer if they have had an uptick in unsolicited inquiries since these ads went up and they’ll say yes. I know two Sioux Falls HR managers who are liberal and Democrat and they are effusive over the effectiveness of these ads (in at least one to secretly support her) and the corresponding exposure SD is getting. Same with any Chamber or Development professional and they’ll say the same thing on and off the record. Realtors too.
Now that Sioux Falls is resolving its housing shortage (and I hear so are other SD cities), I expect these ads to stimulate business relocations as soon as these potential employers have confidence their employees will have housing.
Nobody ever makes all good decisions or bad decisions and only fools always find praise or criticism.
So which side are you on, praise or criticism?
Kristy has done both good and bad. She needs to admit to both and that does not happen. She seeks praise and never admits her faults.
“9,361 people have expressed interest in moving to South Dakota, and over 2,300 have worked directly with our job experts to begin the process – many are already here!”
OK. Enough already. They know how many have “expressed interest” in moving to SD. They know how many have “begun the process”. But, all we hear is “many” are already here. Many?
The Governor’s office has said this enough times now. Find out. As others have suggested, they could simply text, email, or call them. Duh.
Then… be honest and tell us exactly how many of those 9,361 people have actually moved here as a direct result of the ads. Until then, I will assume that this was just a very expensive, state-funded campaign for Vice President.
Of course you will “assume”. You are one of the fools who thinks people are all bad and can do no good or all good and can do no bad.
But, you are also dumb. An entire advertising, marketing, and sales (AMS) industry is based the premise “many” wouldn’t otherwise purchase the product but for the AMS efforts and nobody says the AMS effort is a waste unless they knew “exactly how many” bought because of those efforts.
Disagree with Noem on many things if you choose but not since around statehood has the awareness of South Dakota as a place to live and work been higher thanks to these efforts.
Most South Dakotans would both relish and be proud of this reality regardless of their views of the spokesperson.
Unfortunately Elk, your all-inclusive hatred of Noem has turned you into a babbling stupid fool incapable of enjoying the acknowledgment where you make your home is thought so well by so many people all across America.
You need help.
I know. It’s easier to call me names than to address the common sense need for accountability. You are angry, not because I have questions, but because you have no answers. They either know these numbers or they should get them. They are bragging about results… so let’s see them.
You think that’s too much to ask? We all paid for those ads.
You are an advertisers dream. You probably only care about impressions and not clicks or conversions. If this thing is so successful, releasing the final.numbers shouldn’t be a problem. Here we are, holding an empty bag being told that it was successful but you just have to “believe”.
In addition, she targeted those ads to Republican debate watchers and conservative viewers. Try to explain that. I would love to hear your answer.