David Reiss to Municipal League, as Yvonne Taylor moves on to greener pastures.

Just had the tidbit that David Reiss, who is currently ED of the Central SD Enhancement District, has been named Executive Director of the South Dakota Municipal League.

Reiss will be succeeding Yvonne Taylor who will be retiring, but who I’m told will be continuing Lobbying for the Muni League this next session.

Yvonne is retiring already? It must be good to be in the Municipal League.. Congratulations to Yvonne for what probably isn’t going to actually be retirement, as much as moving on to new challenges.

I’m told Reiss is going to have a salary of about 150k when he assumes his new position.

Stay tuned..