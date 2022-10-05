Never a good sign when the reporters disclaim “Responses are not fact-checked.” The Hubbelcraft has been sighted.

Lora Hubbel has popped up on the radar after a long absence, because there comes a point when you’re so off your rocker your tenor is less amusing than sad. But, that being said, she’s running for office this year. So, Jack Kolbeck and Hubbel, his opponent for the District 13 State Senate, were interviewed in the Dakota Scout.

And, it’s never a good sign when the reporter has to disclaim “Responses are not fact-checked.”

(Editor’s note: Responses are not fact-checked.) Name a law on the books right now you wish would go away and why? I could be here all night. It would be Senate Bill 38 from 2011. That is when the Daugaard administration ushered in South Dakota ObamaCare while telling everyone he was against it. This bill destroyed families by increasing their healthcare costs and reducing their access. It destroyed doctors because they lost all their autonomy to the partnership between big business and big government. and… In an Argus op-ed several years ago, after reading the 73-page bill that no one else did, I wrote how I had night terrors from what I read. I said someday you would see. And then came 2020 and now we see that doctors must coerce people to take the experimental Covid vaccine even though it is against the Nuremberg Code and several laws.

Read Lora’s sad bag of goofiness here.