Never a good sign when the reporters disclaim “Responses are not fact-checked.” The Hubbelcraft has been sighted.

Lora Hubbel has popped up on the radar after a long absence, because there comes a point when you’re so off your rocker your tenor is less amusing than sad. But, that being said, she’s running for office this year. So, Jack Kolbeck and Hubbel, his opponent for the District 13 State Senate, were interviewed in the Dakota Scout.
And, it’s never a good sign when the reporter has to disclaim “Responses are not fact-checked.”
Name a law on the books right now you wish would go away and why?
I could be here all night. It would be Senate Bill 38 from 2011. That is when the Daugaard administration ushered in South Dakota ObamaCare while telling everyone he was against it. This bill destroyed families by increasing their healthcare costs and reducing their access. It destroyed doctors because they lost all their autonomy to the partnership between big business and big government.
and…
In an Argus op-ed several years ago, after reading the 73-page bill that no one else did, I wrote how I had night terrors from what I read. I said someday you would see. And then came 2020 and now we see that doctors must coerce people to take the experimental Covid vaccine even though it is against the Nuremberg Code and several laws.
😳
Despite you publishing the dig at the, thanks for publishing this.
“at the end”
It starts off as a reasonable opinion, and quickly goes off the rails and straight to the holocaust. This is standard procedure for her group, state how the minor change in society will quickly lead to our demise.
Society has always changed over time, and the older generation always claims the changes are horrible and will end us. News flash, we are still here, and in hindsight, those changes were actually good things if your goal in life is to just be happy.
So grateful she’s not running in 14.
The Hubbelcraft’s duel Boeing jet engines operate purely on delusion!