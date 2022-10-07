At their biennial convention this past weekend, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women elected a new slate of officers to represent the group for the next term:
President- Catherine Barranco
1st Vice President- Beka Zerbst
2nd Vice President- Heidi Engelhart
3rd Vice President- Debbie Schnell
4th Vice President- MaryLee Plut
Secretary- Nancy Ziegeldorf
Treasurer- Connie Wagner
Member at Large- Sandy Rhoden
Member at Large- Jeni Boerger
Member at Large- Laci Sosa
Member at Large- Lauri Davis
Past President- Penny Sattgast
4 thoughts on “South Dakota Republican Women select new leadership”
Thank God. We’re saved.
.. but if “we” are not saved, the pensions of all those hard working but dead men will be?
~ We’re saved. ~
WE? Are you identifying as a woman these days?
A wonderful crew of ladies right there. My congratulations and sympathies to those who choose to serve in such capacities.
Looks like a strong team