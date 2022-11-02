Dem SOS Candidate Tom Cool has new commercial, directly slamming GOP SOS Candidate Monae Johnson as election denier. Monae needs to quit running against herself.

The Secretary of State contest has continued to heat up since Monae Johnson’s interview where she was pressed by KELOland about whether she is an an election denier, with a clip of the interview now finding it’s way into a commercial that’s been running on the air for her Democrat opponent, Tom Cool:
The ad marks a rare instance of a constitutional contest getting negative and combative, but it remains to be seen whether the latest entrant into the political wars from the Democrat opponent can rise above the static from the races higher up the totem pole. That’s one problem with going negative a week before the election.. who is listening at this point? By now people have been subjected to weeks and weeks of commercials, and it’s just more noise. Tom Cool likely doesn’t have the cash to bring the issue to the level of awareness that it needs to be. It’s a minor hit, but it’s still a hit.
The “election denier” controversy in the Secretary of State’s race does bring up another point. Who is running Monae Johnson’s campaign? Because at this point, I question whether they lack any campaign intelligence whatsoever. Tom Cool has long been known as just an awful a placeholder candidate for Democrats, losing in his last 5 or so times at bat. But Monae Johnson’s stumbles have given his people a rare something to grab on to in a Constitutional race.
I’ve read at least two interviews since the infamous KELOland ‘election denier’ interview.. and all the interviewers want to talk about is whether she’s an election denier. So Monae is forced to address the question again, and again, and again, keeping the media cycle on the hit against her alive with life it might not have otherwise.
With a week to go, the smart thing to do would be for Monae to quit doing interviews. The only publicity she’s getting from those is not helping her. The damage is done, so she needs to quit giving the story daily CPR.
If she would do that, she can probably ride the GOP wave of the election through to the finish line.
16 thoughts on “Dem SOS Candidate Tom Cool has new commercial, directly slamming GOP SOS Candidate Monae Johnson as election denier. Monae needs to quit running against herself.”
Just can’t get past the fact that Democrats are the ones who push vote-by-mail, no IDs, ballot harvesting, and a never-ending voting season — all surefire ways for mischief. As for the 2020 presidential election, there’s no good explanation why Democrat strongholds in Detroit, Philadelphia, and Atlanta always have trouble counting votes, so much so that they all had to shut down at 11 p.m. on election night and reopen four hours later with a new count, entirely in Biden’s favor.
So yeah, count me skeptical. Even — gasp! — a denier.
A couple of points:
1) you are surprised that larger municipalities take longer to tally votes than smaller ones?
2) The vote swung because in person ballots are counted first. Trump EXPLICITLY told his base to vote in person, so they did. Dems didn’t because of the pandemic. How many times does this need to explained?
The status quo in America, from a ton of dems and republicans, is to cry foul to every single time you lose. Pathetic. We would confront our kids for similar behavior.
Well said!
Anonymous at 9:29…
Re the first point, most large cities in national elections get all the votes counted before midnight, and that was just as true in 2020 as other years. Strange it’s always the same ones — in Dem precincts — who can’t seem to count fast always need oodles more time. Often weeks.
Re the second point, there’s zero evidence that Dems and GOPs chose different modes of voting that would account for the near total Biden 3 a.m. ballot dump. The math forensics don’t add up.
When such shenanigans occur in Third World countries, it’s rightly concluded that there was cheating. What’s pathetic is that it goes on in the U.S. every election, and Dems brag about it because they know nothing can be done.
So Dems stole the election fair and square. It’s pointless to look back. The best outcome is to fix election laws that open the door to cheating state by state.
The most populous cities tend blue, so I don’t get your point. I also like how you reject the early voting explanation as lacking evidence. You get the irony here, right Mr. Election Denier?
Most populous cities do tend blue, however precincts in Philadelphia came in AFTER counting shut down with vote totals of 1,154 Biden-0 Trump. You tell me that not even one person accidently selected Trump? As to SD, election deniers are sore losers. SD has one of the best election procedures in the Nation. Case in point, SD election deniers say there is election fraud is in SD, yet, one of their own, Julie Frye Mueller (one of the most despised right-wingers) beat Tim Goodwin by 46 votes and a recount confirmed it. If there was anyone they would dump in a fraudulent election, it would have been Julie Frye Mueller, yet she won. How convenient. As to Monae, keep her damn mouth shut. She has some of the worst campaign staffers known to mankind.
70% of Republicans think it was stolen.
That’s 210k voters in SD.
40% of Independents. That’s almost 60k
That means there are about 270k voters who agree with her views and 230k who don’t. It doesn’t work for Cool.
Looks like she will win anyway and when we go to a primary system she will have 70% of Republicans rallying with her. Based on that % a primary is good for Monae Johnson.
70% of Republicans SAY the election was stolen. Half of them know better.
Got proof of that? Of course, you don’t. Typical.
You need proof? Since when? Remember… YOU claim that the election was stolen?
A better course of action than stopping interviews would be to stop being an election denier, don’t you think?
Depends: do you value party or country? Even Pat couldnt stop himself from trying to get her to win despite the fact that:
1) he knows she is an election denier; and
2) he has said he doesn’t believe the election was stolen.
But rather than reiterate that the election was not stolen and raise concerns about such a person being in charge of the state voting process, he suggests she just be quiet about it so she can win. Party > Country.
Please put SOS on the primary ballot so we end up with a more accurate representation of the GOP.
How is she not an accurate representation of the GOP? Candidates selected by the party itself are very very accurate representations.
She is an accurate representation of the Republican Party in South Dakota and that is tragic. It might be my age (75) but I find myself in total agreement with our neighbor, Liz Chaney. The Party is in chaos.
Anti-Federalism is taking up strong roots, and the establishment, those bound to “federalism” are scared….Anti-Federalist Republicans who align their values more closely to Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry, and George Mason put their interests behind all others, but most importantly, put their States before the Central Govt. “WE” shall audit, review, and hold Public Investigations eventually to discuss our public matters related to elections, sooner than later.