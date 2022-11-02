Senator Thune OP Ed in Wall Street Journal: Elect the GOP to Keep IRS Auditors From Knocking on Your Door

South Dakota’s Senior US Senator, John Thune has an Op Ed in the Wall Street Journal today pointing out how the Biden Administration plans for the Internal Revenue Service, and warns taxpayers to choose carefully this next Tuesday. Because it may come back to haunt them if Democrats are allowed to continue unchecked:
Few differences between Democrats and Republicans are sharper than their approaches to the Internal Revenue Service. Republicans believe the IRS’s priorities should be fairly administering the law and keeping Americans’ interactions with the agency simple and few, which was a central achievement of our 2017 tax-reform law. Democrats seem to value revenue above efficiency or accountability and are intent on creating a far bigger and more intrusive enforcement-focused agency. With the narrowest of majorities they have implemented radical changes to the IRS while refusing to provide accountability and oversight. If Republican majorities take Congress, that will change.
Like the Obama IRS, President Biden’s has been marked by political bias, management failure and a lack of accountability.
Thune has been in Washington too long. He believes that most South Dakotans make over half a million doll per year and are tax cheats. Has he ever lived here?
His entire professional life has been in politics. Yeah, he did live here but it’s been a long, long time.
And according to MTG, donate to Republicans if you want to avoid investigation. These fascist mob tactics of paying for protection is really cool! Vote for us if you want to be able to commit crimes!
Rich republicans worried they’re going to be audited?
John, the best way to loose your NRA rating is to criticize a purchase of 87,000 guns for new IRS agents. Because of the 9 mm ammo shortage, I think our IRS agents should get .38 Special snub nose revolvers. Six in a taxpayer is more cost effective than 15 from some Eurotrash polymer semi-auto. Like Mom said, “if you can’t get the job done with six, then you’re in the wrong line of work.” The W-2 short formers had better sit up and fly straight.
If you pay the taxes you owe…you don’t have a problem. Legal deductions are fine, everyone should be able to use them. Illegal tax avoidance is a big industry and can get people in lots of trouble.
Had Reagan never gutted the IRS Trump would have never been Prez.
Right? “Like the Obama IRS, President Biden’s has been marked by political bias, management failure and a lack of accountability.” How does Johnny come up with that claim? This IRS is more Trump’s than it is “Biden’s.”
Seems to me that remark refers to trump
Can John share with us some options on how we can cheat on our taxes to benefit from this? I am all for doing it (especially if the GOP removes the consequence of getting caught), but I just don’t see how I can do it. Do I claim some major donations without actually doing it? It would have to be an itemized deduction item, and I just don’t have that many after they raised the standard deduction, and they’ve capped so many other categories. How do you all plan to cheat, please share your ideas so we can all benefit from this measure, not just our legislators and their sponsors.
It won’t be a popular talking point, but providing the IRS with more resources actually removes the burden on middle class taxpayers. Consider this: an under-resourced IRS needs to ensure tax compliance with finite resources by reviewing (and yes auditing) tax returns that are less complex and take less time and manpower to complete.
What this leaves us with is an IRS that reviews a smaller percentage of larger and more complex returns. So, where is the real opportunity to gain revenues through better tax compliance? More oversight of tax returns where the possibility of non-compliance is more likely and not less complicated returns like those of most middle-class taxpayers (the very ones that John Thune is trying to scare with his disingenuous line.
In a world where South Dakotans reflexively object to taxes of any kind, the actual reality is that improvements at the IRS could actually lessen the burden on average South Dakota taxpayers. But bring on the fear to serve your donors, senator!