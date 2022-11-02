Maggie Seidel, a former Senior Advisor for Governor Kristi Noem was said to be active in working behind the scenes for unsuccessful District 24 Republican House Candidate Mary Weinheimer in Pierre this last June. And now the Argus Leader is reporting that Seidel has founded a local chapter of conservative lobbying group “Moms for Liberty.”
Maggie Seidel confirmed in an email to the Argus Leader that she’s the chapter chair of South Dakota’s new and only Moms for Liberty chapter, based in Hughes County, where Pierre is the county seat.
and..
Across the nation, Moms for Liberty chapters and other local PACs have driven interest in school board races, endorsing and raising money for candidates, many of whom rejected mask mandates in the wake of COVID-19 or opposed race-based education, according to USA Today.
With the passing of Kitty Werthmann this last July, noting that Kitty led lobbying efforts for conservative women’s group the Eagle Forum which has not sent a lobbyist to Pierre since 2020, this may be an organization that attempts to fill the void for conservative women.
19 thoughts on “Former Noem Staffer starts SD Chapter of national conservative lobbying group”
Where is she going to find conservatives in Pierre—establishment central.
She has already gone hard after Mortensen with a recent op ed.
Nothing like DC politics coming to SD.
That sounds like progress…Mortenson is a joke
He’s a thoughtful, considered legislator and a future leader in the party. Lemme guess: you mad about Ravnsborg?
Mort over natvig any day.
Wish this out of stater would go back to DC. Noem brought the swamp to SD.
I had hope till Jason Williams went to the dark side…not much hope for conservatives in Pierre but i wish her good luck
Who is Jason Williams?
A sell out to the establishment
Ravnsborg and Natvig – the new gold standard for conservatives.
Kitty without the warmth. Dale without Norman.
Kitty Wethermann and the Eagle Forum are still considered conservative women groups? Its like saying attacking the capital on January 6th is also a “conservative” group action. It is crazy what is considered “conservative” today. Just because you group it with the republican party doesn’t make it a “conservative” ideology in my opinion. However, if Phyllis Schlafly paid me enough, I could change my “opinion” as well.
She’s a full-blown swamp creature. Dishonest and out to turn South Dakota into DC. The sooner she goes back to the east coast, the better. We like our state. Leave us alone!
Laugh that all these establishment people say the DC person is bad as she is trying to hold Republicans accountable and actually being conservative
Who is she? Is this a Noem organization?
Former Senior Advisor for Noem. One of many.
Clearly morebconservativevthan Noem
I think these people come in with thought of noem being conservative, find out she is not and leave
That and/or Noem sucks as a boss.
Grifters gotta grift.