Did anyone have a guy come ring their doorbell yesterday….

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

Door to door is definitely getting tougher in this environment, as someone went to the point of posting a picture and was asking on Facebook yesterday “Did anyone have a guy come ring their doorbell yesterday.. Not sure who would be doing that right now?”

(That was State Rep. Isaac Latterell, btw who is campaigning for State Senate.)

6 Replies to “Did anyone have a guy come ring their doorbell yesterday….”

  2. anon

    like they said in the post — ‘Odd Timing’. Yep. Even if you’re not afraid the virus yourself, candidates need to understand that there’s a lot of people who are afraid and don’t want some stranger knocking on their door right now. C’mon everyone — get a clue and find other ways to campaign.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Not that odd. Petitions are due in a week. All events are canceled and public places closed. What other ways are there?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.