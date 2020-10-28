District 1 Democrat house candidate Keintz says “will strongly suggest elite institutions” for her child’s college, as opposed to a state university

Jennifer Healy Keintz is a Democrat candidate for the state legislature in District 1. Unfortunately, it seems she’s a bit of a snob when it comes to attending any of the schools she wants to be in charge of and herself attended.

Despite campaigning to be in the legislature which holds the power of the purse strings over state regental institutions such as USD, and South Dakota State University, last year Keintz was telling the New York Times that she wouldn’t recommend her child attend them, in favor of “elite institutions”:

To the Editor: I earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from South Dakota State University in the 1990s. Immediately after graduating I moved to the East Coast, where many people I met couldn’t find South Dakota on a map and had certainly never heard of the university. I was able to find jobs with good companies in various large cities and to build a decent career. After a few years in the work force, it seemed to matter more where I had worked than where I went to college. I was probably not called in to interview by some companies because I hadn’t attended a prestigious university, but there are plenty of great employers who look at more than alma mater. All that said, I’ve seen how attending certain schools opens many doors. It’s not a guarantee of success, but there’s no denying that graduates of top schools have a leg up. I have a 2-year-old and I already think about where she’ll go to college. It will ultimately be her choice, but I will strongly suggest elite institutions. Despite my own positive experience and my desire for it to not matter, it absolutely does. Jennifer Healy Keintz

Eden, S.D.

Read it here.

“I will strongly suggest elite institutions. Despite my own positive experience and my desire for it to not matter, it absolutely does.”

So much for wanting to be a representative of the people, with an elitist attitude like that.