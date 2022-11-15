District 27 Candidate Bud May who just lost election had bench warrants during campaign, now in jail charged with 2nd Degree rape.

Bud Marty May of Kyle, SD, who just lost election for the District 27 House seat this last Tuesday, appears to have had an unresolved bench warrant out for his arrest because of a failure to appear during the final weeks of the campaign season according to court records.

Why are we finding this out now? Because of a far more serious nature, Pennington County Jail records show that Bud May was booked into the Pennington County Jail at 4am this morning for Rape in the 2nd Degree:

No details are available at this time, as this is less than 12 hours old, and he will likely make a first appearance in court this week. May had come in last in a field of four in the District 27 House race.

May is a son to Republican State Representative Liz May, who was successful in her contest in the same district on November 8th, and had earlier campaigned for the election of conservative legislators in the primary election. Interestingly, one of the attack postcards sent out by Liz May’s “Conservative Principles PAC” had attacked one legislator for voting against 2021’s House Bill 1150, redefining SDCL 22-22-1, which Bud may has been charged with.