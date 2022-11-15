District 27 Candidate Bud May who just lost election had bench warrants during campaign, now in jail charged with 2nd Degree rape.

Bud Marty May of Kyle, SD, who just lost election for the District 27 House seat this last Tuesday, appears to have had an unresolved bench warrant out for his arrest because of a failure to appear during the final weeks of the campaign season according to court records.
Why are we finding this out now? Because of a far more serious nature, Pennington County Jail records show that Bud May was booked into the Pennington County Jail at 4am this morning for Rape in the 2nd Degree:
No details are available at this time, as this is less than 12 hours old, and he will likely make a first appearance in court this week. May had come in last in a field of four in the District 27 House race.
May is a son to Republican State Representative Liz May, who was successful in her contest in the same district on November 8th, and had earlier campaigned for the election of conservative legislators in the primary election. Interestingly, one of the attack postcards sent out by Liz May’s “Conservative Principles PAC” had attacked one legislator for voting against 2021’s House Bill 1150, redefining SDCL 22-22-1, which Bud may has been charged with.
My good friend Liz is in the House and a Representative not a lowly Senator. Thanks
Thanks. I had caught that myself about the same time.
A lttle quick on the trigger, eh? Got to keep an eye out for those Freudian slips, DWC.
Ok, Mark “Almost 10% of a Senator” Mowry
Careful! You could put out someone’s eye with those sharp retorts!
I’d ask if you knew what you were talking about, but I know better.
And of course my little Senate jab is all for fun 🤩
Your “good friend Liz” apparently has a son who’s already been jailed and publicly shamed, either because he’s been falsely accused of a rape or because he’s actually committed one. Do you even care?
Yeah I get your point and could get all touchy feely for you but that’s not my style. I don’t know this kid nor do I know if he is guilty or not. That’s his cross to bear. I only know Liz and she is tougher than nails and a stickler for the truth. People do stupid crap all the time and pay with tough consequences. I wish them well.
Stickler for the truth??? Lyin’ Liz DEFINES “liar.”
So sad. What is wrong with people anymore?
The speed of media just gets bad news to you faster. The world has always been a brutal place.
Great booking photo on KOTA, maga maniac took his loss a little to far. Can mommy and daddy fix it? Thoughts and Prayers 🙃
SD GOP scrapes candidates off the bottom — again.
The repubs tried gerrymandering SD district 27 by including S.E. of Rapid City in Pennington County to hopefully ensure a repub sweep…Again they failed to deliver on the red tsunami and now those who voted for this lackey have mud on their face.