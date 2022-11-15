In selecting who will lead the legislative caucuses in South Dakota, we’re down down to the House races.

With Senate leadership determined for both Republicans and Democrats, we’re down to the State House of Representatives to make their picks for who will be serving in Leadership roles in that body for the next two year cycle.
I’m hearing that on the Democrat side, the latest is that House Minority Leader is up for grabs between returning Sioux Falls District 10 Rep. Erin Healy who was the top vote recipient in her race by over 1000 votes, and District 28A Rep. Oren Lesmeister who barely squeaked out a win over his Republican competitor by 33 votes. I’m sure they have people running for assistant minority leader and whip, but do you really need that many people to organize a caucus of six?
On the House Republican side, the people in the race largely remain the same, but there have been a couple of changes.
For Speaker of the House, State Representative Hugh Bartels from Watertown is the first name at the top of many lists, with Jess Olson of Rapid City still having her name in the hunt, as well as current Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen of Dell Rapids. Greg Jamison had been looking at it, but word is that he’s out. This could be a tight race, as there is definitely a desire to change direction after two disastrous terms under Steve Haugaard and Spencer Gosch as Speaker. As Speaker Pro Tempore, Hansen would have typically been the next in line, but there’s a large appetite for change, and no indication that he would do anything but provide more of the same infighting we’ve had.
Anecdotally with Jon Hansen, in the last couple of weeks I got a chance to preview what we’d be in for with him in the Speaker’s position when he tried to “cancel” me in doing projects for the GOP, because he feels I may have had unkind words against a Republican on this website on occasion. Bad on me, I didn’t realize I was supposed to vet my stories through him. I’m not sure what that says about an elected official who feels the need to be insulated from those who may disagree. But I don’t think it says leadership. Anyway…
For House Speaker Pro Tempore, I’m still hearing Mike Stevens of Yankton is running without challenge at the moment. Stevens, a Yankton attorney, is experienced in his second run of being in the legislature and would be a respected, steady hand at the wheel.
For Republican House Majority Leader, Will Mortenson is still the name most are leading in the race for Majority Leader. Current Majority Whip Rebecca Reimer of Chamberlain is also campaigning for the spot, as well as Representative Scott Odenbach from Spearfish.
Assistant Republican Majority Leader still has Sioux Falls State Representative Taylor Rehfeldt campaigning for it, with State Representatives Randy Gross of Flandreau also with his name in the ring. Representative Kirk Chaffee of Whitewood had been running, but I’m told he has dropped out and thrown his support behind Taylor Rehfeldt.
And that’s what I know on Monday. House Leadership elections are Saturday this week, and I’m sure things will shift and change before then.
25 thoughts on “In selecting who will lead the legislative caucuses in South Dakota, we’re down down to the House races.”
Speaker race will be interesting. I will bet there is a lot of jockeying in this last week.
Mortenson, Rehfeldt, and Stevens are all solid. House should run a fair amount smoother than in the past few years.
With all due respect, Both Jess Olson and Hugh Bartels rank toward the very bottom of the highly respected American Conservative Union (CPAC) rankings. Both Olson’s and Bartel’s rankings are close to the ranking of democrat governor candidate Jamie Smith. The lifetime ranking of current members for Jamie Smith puts him 65th in the House, and Jess Olson is only slightly above that at 61st. In the 2021 legislative session, Jamie Smith was ranked 64th and Hugh Bartels was ranked only slightly above that at 59th.
I just think Republican caucus leadership should have voting records that look more Republican than they do like Jamie Smith.
With all due respect, Jon Hansen was part of the House Investigation Committee that didn’t find that Jason Ravnsborg did anything impeachable when he ran over Joe Boever.
Along with Mike Stevens, Majority Leader Kent Peterson, and almost half the house.
The American Don’t Run Me Over Union had them in the bottom half of their rankings.
Mort has proved that he isn’t afraid to take on a challenge and do what is right. I think he will be a good leader for his caucus. I think he can strike a balance between kowtowing to and being adversarial with the Senate and 2nd floor that his opponents wouldn’t be able to manage.
The Speaker race feels like Jon’s to lose, but I’ll be curious to hear how it all shakes out!
Schoenbeck in the Senate and Bartels in the House, both from District 5. Freshman Callies is not in the mix yet.
I’ve said it before but Lee Schoenbeck might be the most influential legislator in decades – maybe since the 80’s – since term limits for sure.
Love him or love to hate him he is a leader and he has a tight grip on his caucus, elections, and the house. With the Governor being gone so often during session and not being as hands on as previous governors he has basically filled that vacuum and increased his influence over a wide range of issues that she supports or opposes. His blessing might be the most important blessing in the Capitol. Tell me the last time that has been the case for a legislator.
Most influential to be thrown out of his own caucus also
For rightfully calling pond scum by it’s own name, indeed.
Rebecca Reimer is a clear choice for majority leader. She has worked very hard, meeting with many legislators off season and offering help to new people so the session can start smoothly. She has great ability to work with all people , the mark of a good leader. She is a clear choice to actually get something done rather than waste time in petty arguments. I think Bartels, Reimer, Stevens, and Gross would be an outstanding, winning slate.
People underestimate the importance of experience in leadership in these positions. While I respect all these names, political philosophy aside, the House will be at a big disadvantage in negotiations and just functioning on schedule with so little previous exposure. It’s not just about power. Other than Hansen, Stevens, and Reimer, no other candidate has any experience.
All the candidates have leadership experience… it just might not look how you want it to. Also, just because you have title doesn’t mean you are a good leader.
I think Mortenson’s executive branch background and understanding that the Majority Leader sets policy leadership and tone in the chamber make him an easy vote. I suspect Hansen’s experience and awareness that the last two Speakers were dumpster fires should help as well. I like Stevens as well. It also doesn’t hurt that there is a diversity of representation from the different wings of the caucus with this group. I think that is important.
Hansen was the assistant to the last dumpster fire. He would not be any better.
It would he a major upset if Hansen doesn’t win Speaker. Like when the heck has a Speaker Pro Temp not been chosen the next Speaker if eligible?
Some history on Bartles challenge would be nice from someone who knows.
Mortensen will likely win though I’ve heard a deal with Odenbach and Reimer is being discussed to get Reimer over the top. The radical right just doesn’t want Mortensen and is doing what they can to stop him.
I don’t think the radical right has the numbers to do much anymore.
I noticed the senate doesn’t have any women in their major leadership positions. Is the House likely to go the same route?
I’d say Reimer and Rehfeldt would be good additions to a likely abortion issue.
In response to this query, my question is “Would you want someone in a major leadership position because they’re qualified…or a specific gender”? A qualified person in a leadership position, including committee chairs, is what taxpayers should demand – regardless of the candidate’s gender.
I give you the example of what we are stuck with in our White House…for two more years!
A candidate for any kind of leadership should not be selected just because “It’s his or her turn”! That’s how the congress has been stuck with Pelosi….and in my opinion, the Republicans should look at options for McCarthy.
Rep Taylor Rehfeldt has been at the top of her game throughout her legislative time, in both policy and informal leadership. She has more influence than Mortenson but will take her spot at the table…for now. The Good Old Boys should start paying closer attention to the strong women that they sometimes turn their backs to.
I wholeheartedly concur with your last sentence!!! I write IN SUPPORT OF strong leadership – no matter the gender. I am not writing as a female, but rather a long-time and established practicing male!
Mortenson is bought and paid for elected lobbyist….you have to be delusional yo think he is a leader
Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my. Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my. Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my. Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my. Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my. Dusty, Venhuizen, mortenson oh my.
GROW UP. They are the boogie man to the Taffy wing.
It might have only been by 1 vote but mortenson got Ravnsborg impeached. No small task. A leader has to get results and he did.
Governor Johnson, Speaker Mortenson, and Majority Leader Venhuizen will be quite the lineup come 2027!
LG Rehfeldt? Seems like Johnson is prepping her for LG or a Congress run.