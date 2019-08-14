District 6 State Representative Herman Otten throwing his hat in ring for State Senate

I just had this sent over to me – apparently State Representative Herman Otten is throwing his hat in the ring for the District 6 State Senate seat being vacated by Senator Ernie Otten due to term limits:
This does not come as a shock, however there are also rumors that his fellow District 6 State Representative Isaac Latterell may also have an interest in the seat, as both are termed out of their current offices after this coming year.
Stay tuned.
Moving that one to safe republican
Agree. Great photo. Great family. Love those dogs!
I’d vote Herman Otten for SD Senate.
Pat— early but might need 2020 candidate list when you have time
it’s starting to flesh out.
Go for it Niner,
Glad to see Herman running. Solid legislator