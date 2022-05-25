District 7 Senate newcomer Julie Erickson finally runs ad. Just a little name ID disparity.

About fell over when I read this week’s shopper paper. I finally saw an advertisement for District 7 Senate candidate Julie Erickson.

From the ad, I get the impression that her focus is on homeschooling and private schools, and public schools are a begrudging addition.

Kind of like being Republican. Nevermind the fact she’s running as a Republican Candidate in a Republican Primary.. and it’s not mentioned anywhere. It’s not just her. I’ve got to scold all the candidates advertising in the shopper paper today. They might call themselves a lot of things, but no one is using Republican in their ads. (Boo!)

That might be why people don’t look to shopper papers on determining who to vote for.

Regardless, if this is it from Julie Erickson, I’m not exactly giving her much for odds against current State Representative and former Mayor Tim Reed. Just a little name identification disparity.