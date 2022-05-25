New Haugaard campaign related website pops up. They probably better hide it quickly.

Just had this website dakotatruth.com pop up in a feed somewhere, and it might be the most poorly done thing I’ve seen come out of the Haugaard campaign to date. And that says a lot.

It has the Haugaard campaign logo in the header, and the bottom of the first page says “paid for by Haugaard for Governor,” so we’ll take them at their word.

They do let us know that it was the legislature that saved us all, so there’s that.

“And It is only the legislature in Pierre that saved the state.”

Guys, Iove and admire most of you who are serving in the legislature. But give me a break. I don’t think most of the people in the legislature believe this. And then there’s this declaration from this campaign, as they tell us what they need.

Or as the campaign notes.. “we need a governer who is unwavering.”

Well, Steve can run for governer, but I don’t think that’s on the ballot. (I’m not even going to go into their version of leftist.)

They probably need to pull this website down before they are subjected to any more mocking than they receive already. If that’s possible.