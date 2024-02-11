Duhamel seeks re-election to Senate in Rapid City’s District 32

Rapid City, SD – Senator Helene Duhamel announces her candidacy for a third term in the South Dakota Senate representing District 32 in Rapid City.

Duhamel was appointed by Governor Kristi Noem to serve in the 2020 legislative session. She has twice been re-elected by her constituents and elected by her peers as a Senator Majority Whip. Duhamel currently sits on Senate State Affairs, Rules and Procedures, Transportation, and as chairman of Senate Judiciary. She served on the Redistricting Committee in 2020 and just finished working on the summer study on county funding.

Working in law enforcement, Duhamel shepherds public safety issues important to every citizen of our state, including accessible mental health treatment, incarceration needs, tools to fight crime and more. She advocates for important issues like jobs and economic growth, affordable housing, workforce shortages and childcare solutions. Duhamel leads the charge on bringing a Missouri River pipeline to a parched and growing Western South Dakota.

“It has been a great honor to serve my fellow citizens,” says Helene Duhamel. “I ask for my constituents’ continued confidence and promise to work hard on our unique needs and challenges facing one of the fastest growing areas of the region.”

Duhamel is a fifth generation South Dakotan who worked in television news for more than three decades. The married mother of three remains committed to her state and has served on numerous volunteer and non-profit organizations in Rapid City and the Black Hills.