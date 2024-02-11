Gov. Noem Announces District 32 Legislative Appointment

State Rep Conzet/Legislative Research Council

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Kristin (Kris) Conzet to represent District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives, effective February 10, 2024. The vacancy was created after Governor Noem appointed Becky Drury to represent District 34.

“I am happy to appoint Kris to this role,” said Governor Noem. “She has a robust background of public service and I look forward to working with her as District 32’s new Representative.”

Conzet served in the South Dakota State Legislature from 2010-2018. During her time in the legislature, she served as Majority Whip, chaired local government, was vice chair of commerce and energy, and served on health and human services, state affairs, and taxation.

“I am grateful for Governor Noem’s appointment to represent District 32 in the South Dakota House of Representatives,” said Conzet. “Drawing from my previous legislative experience, I am confident in my ability to serve effectively, even with the limited time remaining in this year’s Legislative session.”

Conzet is a strong conservative. While in the legislature, she voted in favor of Constitutional Carry, supported then State Representative Noem’s legislation that firearms manufactured and retained in South Dakota were not subject to federal regulation, and consistently voted for pro-life legislation. Conzet has degrees in English and mass communications from the University of South Dakota. She lives in Rapid City with her husband, Steve, and their daughter, Katie, who is a senior at USD.

