Sounds like today’s GOP central committee meeting is partially about me

Sounds like an interesting central committee meeting.

Live updates I am getting apparently have several people such as Lee Qualm and Tom Pischke complaining about me and trying to pass a motion for the party to not do business with me.. not sure if it’s because I’ve helped people run against them, or if it’s because I point out actions that defy logic.

Kind of surprised that they feel so threatened by me. I’ll let you know how that goes.