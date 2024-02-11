Oh! Hearing that they voted me off the island!

Just had an update by a friend who is talking to an attendee, who indicated that the resolution from the state GOP central committee to not work with me anymore because I had the temerity to advocate for Republicans being able to win elections did pass! Uh oh!

(Like I’m gonna let someone else scoop me on being voted off the island?)

So, sorry guys. Sorry Lee Q. Sorry Senator Pischke. Sorry R. Shawn. That’s not going to get me to sit down and be quiet.

Quite the opposite.

Update..

More reports coming in. Heard that Lee Qualm was the one who brought the resolution. But Senator Pischke was one of the biggest whiners, complaining to the Republican State Central Committee about how he felt he was under personal attack by this website for noting things such as his recent Senate Bill commanding the National Guard to be called out to investigate cloud seeding, and weather control reports.

Well… I can’t help it if “tinfoil Tom” doesn’t like it when I notice he brings this kind of legislation. But I don’t think his lament is going to stop me from commenting on the ridiculousness of what he does (or doesn’t do) in Pierre.