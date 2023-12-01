Dusty Johnson: George Santos “a crook,” and “does not belong in Congress.”

In a KELOland interview yesterday, Congressman Dusty Johnson minces no words in his belief that George Santos needs to be removed from office:

The first-term Republican could become the sixth member of the House to be expelled by colleagues. The House Ethics Committee earlier this month said there was “substantial evidence” that Santos repeatedly broke the law.

and..

Johnson calls Santos “a crook.”

“Now that we have that ethics report I am full throatedly behind kicking George Santos out; the guy does not belong in Congress,” Johnson said.