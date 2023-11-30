Thune Statement on Passing of Harriet Pressler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement on the passing of Harriet Pressler, wife of former U.S. Sen. Larry Pressler (R-S.D.):

“Kimberley and I join South Dakotans today in mourning the loss of Harriet Pressler,” said Thune. “Harriet was a faith-filled woman who radiated grace and kindness to everyone she met as she and her husband Larry proudly served the state of South Dakota for many years. Kimberley worked for Senator Pressler and came to know Harriet as a tireless fighter for our state, and she has so many friends in South Dakota that are saddened to hear this news. We are praying for the Pressler family and know that Harriet’s legacy will continue to live on through those she leaves behind.”

