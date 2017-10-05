Dusty Johnson inviting people to “pop up” for a Sioux Falls fundraiser in October.

I received a unique mailer today from the Dusty Johnson campaign for a big fundraiser in Sioux Falls later this month. Why is it unique? I’ll just “pop it up.”

The postcard sized mailing was tabbed and sealed, which has the user pull it apart to find…

It’s actually a pop-up mailer. I suspect on per piece basis it was quite expensive, but if you’r emailing to a limited universe of big money donors, it’s worth getting their attention.

Facebook Twitter