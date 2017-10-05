It sounds like the GOAC meeting is going well…..

GOAC in session in Sioux Falls. .@SenStaceNelson arguing his dissenting report should be entered into the record pic.twitter.com/UsLFfSlMXT — Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) October 5, 2017

Another legislator (not on GOAC) who is listening in offered this comment….

Yep… sounds like it’s going just peachy…

3:15 Update… (his colleagues inform me that) since they’ve moved on to the tri-valley matter, apparently Stace is bored now, and busy tweeting to his BFF during the GOAC committee hearing..

Apparently committee time is still twitter time, same as in 2014..

@SDSenate2014 Actually, @madvilletimes has a more conservative stance on (R) issues like Common Core, Crony-Capitalism, etc., than you. — Rep. Stace Nelson (@RepStaceNelson) February 7, 2014

