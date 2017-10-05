It sounds like the GOAC meeting is going well…..

Another legislator (not on GOAC) who is listening in offered this comment….

Yep… sounds like it’s going just peachy…

3:15 Update… (his colleagues inform me that) since they’ve moved on to the tri-valley matter, apparently Stace is bored now, and busy tweeting to his BFF during the GOAC committee hearing..

Apparently committee time is still twitter time, same as in 2014..

  2. Anonymous

    So his “collegues” are writing you as he is multitasking, you don’t mock them, but you mock him for sticking up for President Trump? How is this a “conservative” blog when all you do is attack conservatives?

    1. Pat Powers Post author

      Stace, you should also refrain from commenting anonymously on blogs while you’re in committee and supposed to be paying attention.

      Stace commenting while he works.

      1. Anonymous

        Stace is BUSTED!

        Plus Stace Nelson is a Democrat…all he does is attack Conservatives and hurt the cause–stand with Rick Weiland lately Stace?

        1. Tara Volesky

          He nailed Peters. He is one of the few conservatives left in SD. Peters sounded like a snow flake, suppressing his freedom of speech. Just listen to it.

  5. ENT

    HA…Stace is such blow hard…but his minions especially west river minions will defend him at all cost. Very disanto-esq. it would be quite entertaining if they weren’t an ongoing festering rash on the Republican Party.

    1. Pat Powers Post author

      Sure you do, anonymous unnamed person who is posting from Stace’s general vicinity.

      Stace posting again

      I’m glad you love him… but I suspect it’s a case of self love.

  7. Anonymous

    You have to display the crazy to get any attention in the modern GOP. That is what gets you elected now days. The crazier the better.

