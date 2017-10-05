It sounds like the GOAC meeting is going well…..

GOAC in session in Sioux Falls. .@SenStaceNelson arguing his dissenting report should be entered into the record pic.twitter.com/UsLFfSlMXT
— Dana Ferguson (@bydanaferguson) October 5, 2017
Another legislator (not on GOAC) who is listening in offered this comment….
Yep… sounds like it’s going just peachy…
3:15 Update… (his colleagues inform me that) since they’ve moved on to the tri-valley matter, apparently Stace is bored now, and busy tweeting to his BFF during the GOAC committee hearing..
Apparently committee time is still twitter time, same as in 2014..
@SDSenate2014 Actually, @madvilletimes has a more conservative stance on (R) issues like Common Core, Crony-Capitalism, etc., than you. — Rep. Stace Nelson (@RepStaceNelson) February 7, 2014
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Thanks for posting. That just made my day!
So his “collegues” are writing you as he is multitasking, you don’t mock them, but you mock him for sticking up for President Trump? How is this a “conservative” blog when all you do is attack conservatives?
Stace, you should also refrain from commenting anonymously on blogs while you’re in committee and supposed to be paying attention.
Stace is BUSTED!
Plus Stace Nelson is a Democrat…all he does is attack Conservatives and hurt the cause–stand with Rick Weiland lately Stace?
He nailed Peters. He is one of the few conservatives left in SD. Peters sounded like a snow flake, suppressing his freedom of speech. Just listen to it.
Hey Stace
And you think this is going to earn your advertisers votes?
You are a blight on the GOP Powers.
I am confused. Is Pat supposed to coverup deception and corruption firm someone who posts anonymously?
At least you’re done wth the committee hearing this time.
Mr. Nelson, are you eating at Parker’s Bistro tonight?
Yes he is.
HA…Stace is such blow hard…but his minions especially west river minions will defend him at all cost. Very disanto-esq. it would be quite entertaining if they weren’t an ongoing festering rash on the Republican Party.
We LOVE Stace Nelson. The more you people attack him for stupid stuff? The more popular he gets.
Sure you do, anonymous unnamed person who is posting from Stace’s general vicinity.
I’m glad you love him… but I suspect it’s a case of self love.
I”ll second that.
You have to display the crazy to get any attention in the modern GOP. That is what gets you elected now days. The crazier the better.