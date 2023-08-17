Embattled Aberdeen City Manager abandons ship for new job in Marshalltown, Iowa.

If you recall the story earlier this year that Bob Braun, Superintendent of the Aberdeen Water Treatment plant, had some harsh words for his former employer, as in a very public tirade, when he exposed a litany of employee issues that he was not allowed to take any action on, as well as delays that increased costs for taxpayers, because they were held for no discernible reason. He also explained how he was denied the ability to get surgery by his employer, laying most of the blame at the feet of the City Manager, Joe Gaa. Of course, the city claimed all was well.

And then the city had to later send out notices pointing out there’s an increased risk of disease in using their water supply. Oops.

Now, it looks as if the city manager, Joe Gaa, has decided that it might be a good time “to move closer to family.”

Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa is departing for Iowa after working in the Hub City for three years. and.. Gaa is expected to start in Marshalltown as early as next month. In a statement to Dakota News Now, Gaa said the move to Iowa will allow him to be closer to family.

Read the entire story here.

Gotta love city politics. Never a dull moment.