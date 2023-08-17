Release: Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee to Meet.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TO MEET

PIERRE – The Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee will hold its first meeting of the 2023 Interim on Monday, August 21, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (CT).

he meeting is being conducted in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. The committee will select a Chair and Vice Chair; discuss the efficacy of statutes and rules related to medical marijuana; and hear presentations and take testimony from sectors impacted by South Dakota’s medical marijuana laws including state agencies, the medical marijuana industry, and the public. The full agenda is available online.

Members include Senators Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre) and Erin Tobin (R-Winner); Representatives Roger DeGroot (R-Brookings) and Curt Massie (R-Rapid City); and non-legislators Francine Arneson, Brian Doherty, Katie Kassin, Brian Mueller, Kristi Palmer, Jon Thum, and Rachel Waddell.

-30-