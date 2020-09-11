Flags at Half-Staff on Friday, September 11th, in Honor of “Patriot Day”

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Friday, September 11, 2020 in honor of Patriot Day.

President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed that September 11 is to be recognized as Patriot Day and that flags be lowered to half-staff nationwide. He has also asked for the observance of a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 am ET (7:46 am CT/6:46 am MT) in honor of the brave victims who perished during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

