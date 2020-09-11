Flags at Half-Staff on Friday, September 11th, in Honor of “Patriot Day”
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sundown on Friday, September 11, 2020 in honor of Patriot Day.
President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed that September 11 is to be recognized as Patriot Day and that flags be lowered to half-staff nationwide. He has also asked for the observance of a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 am ET (7:46 am CT/6:46 am MT) in honor of the brave victims who perished during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
WHAT: Gov. Noem orders flags flown at half-staff statewide in honor of Patriot Day.
WHEN: Friday, September 11, 2020, from sunrise until sundown.
3 thoughts on “Flags at Half-Staff on Friday, September 11th, in Honor of “Patriot Day””
Seems like a name to pull on heart strings, judging by how loosely our society uses the word “patriot” and how some federal officials exploited the atrocious events of 9/11/2001 – the Afghanistan War rages on with no end in sight, and likely not even intended. I’d rather be patriotic and remember the death of all innocent victims across the world every day.
That’s not even the worst part. We all know Republicans aren’t patriots, they are nationalists just like authoritarian regimes like NK, China, and Russia. Their dear leader defends the country who enabled 9/11 and executed a journalist. He criticized our intelligence agencies and believed a murderous regime instead. They are good people because they give him money.
That Afghanistan war that “rages” on with no end in sight will eventually continue without US troops. President Trump last month announced a withdrawal of 4000 troops, cutting the number to about 4000. This President wants to end our entanglement completely, something the previous administration talked about, but could not do. I have hopes he will get it done.
Go ahead and remember all of the innocent victims in the world every day, but to Americans who love their country, this is a day to remember for us.