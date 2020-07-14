Flossie Thompson rides again after her defeat in the D30 House Primary

Former District 30 State House Candidate Florence Thompson, fresh off of her defeat in the District 30 Republican House Primary, is back “flossie-splaining” based on her extensive knowledge in epidemiology:
Florence Thompson, president of South Dakota Parents Involved in Education and a retired school psychologist, said the media is hyping up the coronavirus and that the pandemic is extremely politicized.
Thompson also said “children are at very low risk for COVID-19” and “adults are more vulnerable.”
“There is no risk to children. They have more risk driving to and from school, walking to and from school, than they do from COVID-19,” Thompson said. “If the teachers are in such poor health that their immune systems are so bad that they can’t take the risk to be there, then they should be put on some kind of disability and find another job.”
So, if a teacher might be more susceptible to coronavirus, say, because they are diabetic, recovering from cancer, etc., “they should be put on some kind of disability and find another job.”
Florence Thompson was also the same expert who in 2018 called for giving each student identified as gay or transgender attending Western Dakota Technical Institute “a complete medical and psychological workup, and see what is the appropriate program for that child and support them in getting their true gender straightened out.” (At taxpayer expense, no less).
Can someone explain to me why every crazy statement thrown out by Florence Thompson involves illegal discrimination, massive taxpayer expenditures, or both?
Ugh.
I disagree that children face “no risk” from COVID. Because all lives matter, it would be inhumane to disregard teachers’ health. Nevertheless, I tend to agree with SD’s federal leaders. Congressman Johnson noted that we must: “reopen our schools safely and expediently for the benefit of children across the nation.” As Dusty explained: “COVID-19 policies are intended to mitigate, not eliminate, risk. We must balance the health and safety risks COVID-19 presents to teachers while acknowledging the serious, long-term damage children suffer when kept out of the classroom… I urge localities to consider the long-term impact students face if we keep schools closed into the fall.” His rational message was echoed by Sen. Mike Rounds: “we need to safely and efficiently get our kids back in school this fall.” SD’s classrooms and extracurricular programs should reopen in mid-to-late August, with intelligent policies that mitigate — not eliminate — risk. Life is risky. We can’t possibly avoid all danger. Instead of hiding, let’s live courageously, accepting a modicum of risk while trusting our brilliant doctors and our Heavenly Creator to keep the vast majority safe.
Here’s the most concerning thing about Flossie. That she lost her election by way too close of a margin. D30 has their issues with quality candidates but anyone who’s ever talked to her for more then two minutes knows she never should’ve been taken seriously. She is a raving, bug eyed lunatic. She has no diplomacy, no decorum, and complete lack of providing intelligent substance for any of her very loudly proclaimed views. She is completely uncivilized, and represents everything wrong with South Dakota politics. She waves her flag of conservatism and drags down the truth of what our party stands for. Also, she’s stupid enough to poach small game out of season and post about it proudly on social media. That’s only one small recent example of her ineptitude. She is a very loud, uncouth idiot and she proved it yet again during yesterday’s meeting. I wonder how many children were damaged with her as their counselor, and that is an honest and terrifying question.
I agree that this is a very difficult topic/decision that all school districts must make – based on the conditions of their particular school and community as it relates to COVID cases, etc. However, why a non-Rapid City resident/district person thinks their opinion is needed or worthwhile is beyond me. I think Flo just likes to hear herself talk, particularly about her warped sense of reality and her vision of how we can get back to the 1950’s way of teaching and living. I hope and pray that District 30 voters wake up before its too late. She almost made it to Pierre last month and she may try again in 2 years. To answer Pat’s question about illegal discrimination and increased taxpayer expenditures – again, one could get away with many of these things back in the 1950’s with little to no consequences (I would bet Flo supports therapist ordered electro shock therapy, much like back then.).
Actually she has a point. Children have always been notorious disease vectors and that’s why, for years, they were not permitted to visit anybody, even their own mothers, in hospitals.
My grandchildren make me sick almost every time I visit them. After the last visit and illness I have decided to visit only during summer months.
People who are immune compromised probably shouldn’t be around children.. That’s just a fact.
Given the priorities in Pierre during past legislative sessions Florence Thompson would fit right in.
Are you running soon?
You as in who?