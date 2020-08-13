2 Replies to “For God’s sake – Don’t pet the buffalo!”

  1. Matthew Ristau

    I mean, isn’t it kind of self selecting at this point? The people who are showing up for a motorcycle rally in the middle of a pandemic probably bristle at the notion that they can’t pet bison. One might even be inclined to see a mandate that people not touch wildlife as infringing on their constitutional rights. I expect the Governor and our Congressional delegation to applaud this exercise of personal responsibility. It’s almost as brave as not wearing a mask in public. Sad to see Pat use such an alarmist, pro nanny-state headline for this post!

    Reply
    1. Ike

      Lol. Still, although I’m certain most here would find our opinions dubious, i think we can all agree that Iowans are a special kind of stupid.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.