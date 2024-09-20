Breitbart: Thune & Senate Republicans call Harris’ job as ‘broadband czar’ disastrous

Breitbart has a story on South Dakota Senator John Thune and other senators calling out Vice President Kamala Harris, point out that her work as the “broadband czar” was as bad as her work as the “border czar:”

“It appears that your performance as ‘broadband czar’ has mirrored your performance as ‘border czar,’ marked by poor management and a lack of effectiveness despite significant federal broadband investments and your promises to deliver broadband to rural areas,” Thune and the Senate Republicans wrote.

and..

Tucked inside the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $42.5 billion fund to dramatically expand internet access across America. Otherwise known as the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, the program has failed to connect one person, even though the bill was passed 1,037 days ago.

and..

Thune cited Harris’s April 2021 statement, which said, “We brought electricity to rural America in the 1930s, and we can bring broadband to rural America today. The American Jobs Plan will make that happen.”