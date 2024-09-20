State Rep. Carl Perry on September 11:
News on Sept 20…
Maybe epic isn’t the word that Carl wants to use anymore?
(Maybe Carl is starting to have second thoughts about attending….?)
7 thoughts on “Maybe epic isn’t the word Carl would use for it anymore?”
Carl Perry has put himself in a bad spot. Disappointing to see him so desperate for support.
I would be curious to hear if refunds are going to be issued to the few that might have purchased tickets? Hope The District got a large non-refundable deposit from Toby.
Has anyone asked The District about hosting a rally with someone who calls themselves a NAZI?
Brandei is promoting this event on her page.
Those that took over the party up in Aberdeen along with the District 3 and 1 team may all be going to this NAZI rally.
Will they all publicly condemn Doeden for what he is, represents and give back the campaign donations along with completely disassociate themselves from him and his PAC? They have to give back all the money!
Will they all dismiss it as fake news and attend the rally? If so, will they will wear the brown shirts and swastikas to the rally or change into them once they get inside?
Is Brandei going solo? (Asking for a friend.)
Of course they’ll call it false news. To do otherwise would require a spine, something no one associating with Lord Lardass of Aberdeen has yet to display.
Otherwise we should demand these candidates withdraw from their races and substitute those who were in the primary for example that were not associated with Doeden.
Disgusting!