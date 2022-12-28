Former Libertarian Candidate for Governor and Libertarian candidate for District 23 State Senate CJ Abernathey is continuing his string of legal troubles since running for office.
After looking for bail money in 2019, being sued in Small Claims court in 2020, and having the Secretary of State Scold him for not filing a campaign finance report, he managed to get himself into serious trouble this year.
After the US Marshalls picked him up, and initial appearances were held in South Dakota, they shipped him over to North Carolina. On November 2nd, in the Eastern District of North Carolina Federal Couty, represented by a Federal Public Defender, Abernathey pled guilty to two counts of “Transmitting a Threat in Interstate Commerce,” while pleading not guilty to an additional count of transmitting a threat, and interstate stalking.
According to court documents, after attorneys discussed his “liberty status” in the 11/2 hearing, the judge in the matter remanded him to custody until his time of sentencing, set for the 2/7/23 term of court in North Carolina.
2 thoughts on “Former Libertarian Candidate for Governor, State Senate CJ Abernathey in Federal custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to making terroristic threats”
I have two items for your consideration.
Here is the first:
https://twitter.com/StevePieczenik/status/1608112646015926277
Former CIA, probably in the 99th percentile in terms of knowledge of assassination and silent violence.
SD Libertarians are lacking leadership .. some of their fan-folks pressed me hard to take-up that mantle.
I declined since Libertarianism, even in an academic vacuum, has poor fitment at the edges. It is an impractical if not interesting political philosophy, however, the study of which could lead to some truly useful revelations.
Second:
https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/the-revolutionary-war/ten-facts-about-the-revolutionary-war/
George Washington’s existence as a nationalistic anti-crown freedom fighter was terrifying to the Lobster Backs who felt the founders’ wrath.
There are two primary sides engaged in this conflict, and they both have each other surrounded.
As an abject anti-member of both of these squabbling groups, I desire greatly to avoid a violent conflict between them.
The first step is to respect the absolute nature of free speech, and to disconnect action (legal or otherwise) from utterance to prove (or obtain, then prove) that we have an average national IQ above 80.