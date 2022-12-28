Former Libertarian Candidate for Governor, State Senate CJ Abernathey in Federal custody awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to making terroristic threats

Former Libertarian Candidate for Governor and Libertarian candidate for District 23 State Senate CJ Abernathey is continuing his string of legal troubles since running for office.

After looking for bail money in 2019, being sued in Small Claims court in 2020, and having the Secretary of State Scold him for not filing a campaign finance report, he managed to get himself into serious trouble this year.

After the US Marshalls picked him up, and initial appearances were held in South Dakota, they shipped him over to North Carolina. On November 2nd, in the Eastern District of North Carolina Federal Couty, represented by a Federal Public Defender, Abernathey pled guilty to two counts of “Transmitting a Threat in Interstate Commerce,” while pleading not guilty to an additional count of transmitting a threat, and interstate stalking.

According to court documents, after attorneys discussed his “liberty status” in the 11/2 hearing, the judge in the matter remanded him to custody until his time of sentencing, set for the 2/7/23 term of court in North Carolina.