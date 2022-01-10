Former SDDP Exec Dir Pam (Merchant) Cole enters race for Sioux Falls City Council

In Matt Paulson’s text message update this afternoon, he breaks the news that the former Executive Director of the South Dakota Democrat Party is going to try to work her electoral magic on the Sioux Falls City Council.

Pamela Cole has filed paperwork to run for the City Council “At Large B” seat, currently held by Christine Erickson, who is termed out. Cole is the former director of the South Dakota Democratic Party. Rich Merkouris is also running for this seat, who has already raised $21,000, for his campaign, according to a recent filing.

If you recall, during her tenure with the Democratic party, she explained the Democrat Party’ electoral efforts in 2020 as..

“We’re pacing ourselves with our party and building a bench over time. It’s going to take time and one step at a time, too.”

Read that here.

I think they still have many “one steps” to go.

But, good news for Rich Merkouris, with such an ideologically polarizing opponent. He’s that much farther down the road, and her entrance into the race should help him with fundraising.