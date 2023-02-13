Frye-Mueller allied Political Action Committee now attacking House members, distributing flyers in District 14 against Tyler Tordsen & Tim Reisch in 8

After my report last week of the Julie-Frye Mueller allied “Not One Step Back PAC” going after Steve Kolbeck, the Dakota Scout website added their own story of State Senator Dave Johnson being similarly target and attacked by the same group…

The flyers are being hand delivered. Mirzayants declined to say how many had been produced or if more senators are being targeted. “This accountability project is ongoing, and concerned citizens continue to sign the petition that is on the literature,” Mirzayants said in an email. Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck said he was aware of only Kolbeck and Johnson being targeted.

Now this morning, I’m receiving multiple reports that described a “group knocking on doors Saturday with anti Tyler Tordsen flyer. Claims he is anti Second Amendment. Flyer says Paid for by Not One Step Back PAC.” And not just Tordsen, because on Saturday I had a similar report of flyers being distributed against State Representative Tim Reisch who also found himself a victim of the group’s hit job tactics:

I’ll post the Tordsen flyer if I happen to come across a copy, but assume it is identical.

Update..

With this expansion of hostilities towards Republicans, it seems the activities of this attack PAC is much less about defending the heinous actions of Julie Frye-Awful, and more about just attacking the enemies of the hard-right in a pre-emptive attack to soften them up for the next election.