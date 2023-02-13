Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: Halftime

MADISON–It was halftime in the Legislative Session this week, and the people of South Dakota are ahead on the scoreboard. We have completed 21 days of the 38-day session for 2023. For District 8, I have been busy reviewing the 221 Senate proposals and 259 House proposals and helping advance an agenda that propels South Dakota forward with advancements in education, economic development, workforce, fiscal responsibility, and election integrity.

My highlight of Week 5 was welcoming District 8 residents to the Capitol. School groups from Lake Preston, Oldham-Ramona, and De Smet visited the Senate this week. On Tuesday it was Madison Day at the Capitol, and we welcomed city leaders, Chamber of Commerce officials, and DSU President Griffiths. If you are able to visit the Legislature before the session wraps up, be sure to let me know.

The Appropriations Committee has made great progress setting the state’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. With state agency budget hearings complete, the committee will take up special appropriation bills for one-time spending proposals in Week 6.

The Stronger and Safer for 2024 legislative package to strengthen election laws has advanced with widespread bipartisan support. We hope to deliver the entire package to the Governor’s desk soon. These proposals will further strengthen South Dakota’s election integrity and help our state to continue leading the nation. It will also help strengthen voter confidence in our democracy.

I was proud to support two projects on the floor of the Senate for DSU this week. SB 34 authorizes DSU to sell unneeded land in Madison and SB 93 helps fund the campus’ new athletics events center. Both passed with overwhelming support. The Senate also passed legislation to cut red tape when it comes to licensure for new residents as well as a bill that addressed criminal sentencing for violent criminals. HB 1080 also passed the Senate in Week 6. The bill bans irreversible transgender surgeries and procedures for youth in South Dakota. This was an emotional discussion for both sides of the issues and I appreciated the feedback from those of you that reached out to me.

As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve District 8. Your South Dakota Legislature is working hard for our residents, and I’m working hard for all of you. As we wrap up the second half of the Legislative Session, continue to reach out to me with your thoughts on the important matters for District 8 and South Dakota.