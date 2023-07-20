GOED announces new deputy commissioner; two directors named

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) is pleased to announce the hiring of Jesse Fonkert as its new deputy commissioner. Fonkert will begin his duties on September 1.

Fonkert, of Hartford, has spent the majority of his professional career in the field of economic development. Most recently, he has served as the President and CEO of Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA).

Part of SMGA’s mission is to support the economic growth of communities, something that Fonkert will bring to GOED as one of his top priorities.

“Economic development and the growth of our state is something I am very passionate about,” said Fonkert. “I am most excited about working with industry leaders and communities in our state and helping execute the governor and commissioner’s vision for economic development in South Dakota.”

Fonkert continued, “Thank you, Governor Noem and Commissioner Schilken, for the honor to serve South Dakota as the Deputy Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.”

Two talented and accomplished GOED employees have also been promoted.

Adam Molseed of Sioux Falls has been named Business Development Director. Molseed has been a state employee for the past 16 years. He has spent the past nearly six years as a public relations representative, building strong collaborative relationships with local economic development offices and partners across the state.

Molseed will bring both experience and knowledge of economic development and its processes as the new director.

“Over my 16 years with the State of South Dakota, I have had the pleasure to serve our great state in multiple roles. Each stop along my professional journey has prepared me for this new challenge and I am excited for the opportunity to be part of the business development team,” said Molseed. “I look forward to working with team GOED as we continue to foster economic development growth across the state and position South Dakota for future success.”

Missy Sinner of Watertown has been named Marketing Director and has already begun her role. Sinner, who has spent the past two years as GOED’s special projects coordinator, is bringing both experience and creativity to this position.

“I feel passionate about our amazing state and all it has to offer for both individuals and businesses who are considering a move to South Dakota,” Sinner said. “And I am looking forward to being able to make an impact with the amazing GOED team that is already in place.”

For Sinner, her fresh outlook will allow her to focus on the promotion of both business and workforce recruitment.

GOED Commissioner Chris Schilken said that he knows there will be continued success with these additions.

“GOED is made up of valuable team members and these changes will only improve our commitment to build upon South Dakota’s strong economy,” said Schilken.