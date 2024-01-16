Good information for legislators when they consider HJR 5001 tomorrow..

Pulled up a couple of posts I did this last year during the debate over SB40 which both contain information which continues to be valid during the debates being held in the legislature beginning tomorrow over House Joint Resolution 5001, which proposes to put it to a decision of voters whether or not they want to continue allowing political parties to nominating several statewide candidates at a convention, or to allow all Republicans to weigh in. First, from a post I made on Feb 14, 2023..

..It would be interesting to look at the public offices in South Dakota where we select the partisan candidates in a primary election process to represent those parties in the November election, and those we select at the Republican or Democrat State Conventions. US Senate – Primary

US House – Primary

Governor – Primary

Lt. Gov – Convention

Atty General – Convention

Secretary of State – Convention

State Auditor – Convention

State Treasurer – Convention

School & Lands – Convention

Public Utilities Commission – Convention

State Senate – Primary

State House – Primary

Circuit Court Judge – Primary (if more than 2 for each seat)

County Commissioners – Primary

State’s Attorney – Primary

Sheriff – Primary

County Auditor – Primary (and/or county finance officer)

County Treasurer – Primary

Register of Deeds –

Primary Coroner – Primary (appointment after 2023 per HB 1057) and.. If you think about it, the argument against the constitutional offices being decided by the voters in a primary is largely being made by precinct people.. who themselves are chosen in a primary. I imagine they would be the first people against precinct committee positions being chosen and filled by a small group of party insiders.

Next, a post that goes back further in state history, to the last time the legislature had a debate of this nature, when it was decided to move several offices at the top of the ticket away from party conventions to a statewide primary:

Apparently, up until that time, those candidates had been vetted exclusively by party nominating committees, and by 1929, legislators had had enough complaints that they had to do something to change the system. From the Aberdeen American News, via Argus Leader, 22 Jan 1929, Tue · Page 6

