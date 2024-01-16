HJR 5001 Proponents drop bombshell letter of support from 7 of 9 living past SDGOP Chairs

Proponents of House Joint Resolution 5001 to propose a vote to choose whether to switch South Dakota to a primary voting system for all statewide offices just dropped a huge bombshell in their pursuit of legislative success.

This afternoon HJR 5001 prime sponsor Rep. Tyler Tordsen released a letter of support from 7 of the 8 9 living past South Dakota Republican Party chairmen, representing over a quarter century of GOP leadership, urging passage of the measure:

The only ones missing from this list, the 8th living past State Republican Party chair and immediate past Chairman Dan Lederman, currently sits on the State Republican Party’s Executive Board and also serves as chairman of the Union County Republican Party. The 9th, also not signing the letter is former GOP Chair Arlene Ham. (My bad, I missed Arlene when I wrote this, who served as party chair in the late 70’s. Arlene is 88 years old, and I hope she is with us for many more years to come – she’s a great lady!)

The letter is an open letter to all Republicans noting in part:

This constitutional amendment will guarantee that every Republican has a voice in the party’s nominations for Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of School and Public Lands, and Public Utilities Commissioner. We have each had the privilege of leading our party as State Republican Chair, and we know that our South Dakota Republican Party is a strong, growing party. We need to keep the momentum going and invite more participation and engagement in our elections. That’s what HJR 5001 will do. It’s time to let every Republican participate in our party’s nomination process, and to make our state convention a time of unity as we join together for the fall campaign. We ask you to please vote Yes on HJR 5001. This will weigh on the minds of members of the House State Affairs committee who will be hearing the measure tomorrow morning at 7:45. The committee includes as members several sponsors of the measure on the panel.