Had an observant reader catch this and sent it over..

“Interesting campaign finance tidbit is that Keintz terminated her Lt. Account and transferred $3,352.56 to her Keintz for House.”

Sending a bigger pot of money over to an equally dormant account that had $133 in it… why would this be? The speculation is whether Jennifer is going to join her running mate Jamie Smith with both attempting a return to the legislature in 2024.

More to come.